Roblox boss tells parents not to let kids play if they’re worried about safety

Parents worried about their kids’ safety when playing Roblox have been advised not to let their children play by the boss of the hit game.

Roblox is one of the most popular games in the world but has faced criticism for player safety, with allegations that children have been exposed to explicit and harmful content, bullying, and grooming.

Though Roblox has various safety features in place, including parental controls, the game has been met with the same backlash that social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram have, with accusations they’re not doing enough to protect young people.

There is a simple solution to any concerns according to Roblox co-founder Dave Baszucki, however, who issued some quick advice in an interview with the BBC. “My first message would be, if you’re not comfortable, don’t let your kids be on Roblox,” he said.

Baszucki added that he will “always trust parents to make their own decisions,” though the comments may come as a surprise given that he effectively encourages those with concerns to ban their children from playing.

Regardless of whether those with concerns lead their children to depart the game, Baszucki is confident Roblox will continue to do enough to protect users and the company has an attitude that “even one bad incident is one too many.”

Harassment and bullying are constantly watched out for behind the scenes, with contact to law enforcement when necessary, while those who don’t obey the rules can face temporary time outs and longer bans.

AI is also being used to monitor all communications between members on the platform, with anything flagged sent for further investigation. In November 2024, Roblox prevented anyone under the age of 13 from sending direct messages and playing in “hangout experiences” where chat with other players is encouraged.

While Roblox will continue to face criticism for any incidents that occur, the fact that Baszucki has an honest approach to everyone will be encouraging and he’s right to say that parents should take it upon themselves to block interaction if they are concerned.

The difficulty, however, will be those who are not tech-savvy enough to enable parental controls or block access on devices, though there isn’t too much Roblox can do itself to combat this and, instead, smartphones, tablets, and consoles should have easier to manage settings.

