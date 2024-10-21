Mystic Magic codes (October 2024)

Updated Oct. 21, 2024: Checked for codes.

Everything around you in that magical wood is majestic, and you can’t wait to explore it all. But the catch is that everyone else wants to end you, so you have to gain the same mentality. Since danger is around every corner, use Mystic Magic codes for freebies whenever possible.

All Mystic Magic codes list

Active Mystic Magic codes

ActualWork —Redeem for +5 levels (New)

—Redeem for +5 levels (New) nxght —Redeem for +5 Levels

—Redeem for +5 Levels sorry—Redeem for +1 Level

Expired Mystic Magic codes

NewMap

Elevate3

5mvisits

MisticMagyc

dodo

How to redeem codes in Mystic Magic

Redeeming Mystic Magic codes is easy with our detailed instructions:

Click the codes button at the bottom-left corner to grab freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Mystic Magic on Roblox. Select the Codes button at the bottom-left corner. Insert a code into the Type Code Here pop-up text box. Hit the Confirm button and enjoy your freebies.

To grab more freebies in similar titles, visit the Fairy Tail Magic Era codes article or jump to the rest of the Roblox Codes section.

