Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Mystic Magic Promo Image
Image via Elevate Softworks
Category:
Roblox

Mystic Magic codes (October 2024)

Five extra levels right away? Yes, it is possible if you use the latest Mystic Magic codes before they expire.
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Oct 21, 2024 09:51 am

Updated Oct. 21, 2024: Checked for codes.

Recommended Videos

Everything around you in that magical wood is majestic, and you can’t wait to explore it all. But the catch is that everyone else wants to end you, so you have to gain the same mentality. Since danger is around every corner, use Mystic Magic codes for freebies whenever possible.

All Mystic Magic codes list

Active Mystic Magic codes 

  • ActualWork—Redeem for +5 levels (New)
  • nxght—Redeem for +5 Levels
  • sorry—Redeem for +1 Level

Expired Mystic Magic codes

  • NewMap
  • Elevate3
  • 5mvisits
  • MisticMagyc
  • dodo

How to redeem codes in Mystic Magic

Redeeming Mystic Magic codes is easy with our detailed instructions:

How to redeem Mystic Magic codes
Click the codes button at the bottom-left corner to grab freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Mystic Magic on Roblox.
  2. Select the Codes button at the bottom-left corner.
  3. Insert a code into the Type Code Here pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the Confirm button and enjoy your freebies.

To grab more freebies in similar titles, visit the Fairy Tail Magic Era codes article or jump to the rest of the Roblox Codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.