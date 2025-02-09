The Chocolate Fish in Fisch is the new bait that has been added in the Valentine’s update, but you can only get a few of them right now to earn the unique mutation.

Recommended Videos

Roblox’s Fisch has a myriad of different baits and it keeps adding new types of baits to the game, which allows players to catch different kinds of fish. Each fish bait has unique stats, which buffs the fishing rod you’re using in different ways.

Here’s how you can get the Chocolate Fish bait in Fisch.

How to get the Chocolate Fish bait in Fisch, explained

Complete the event to get multiple new rewards! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Chocolate Fish bait in Fisch, make your way to Moosewood Island and talk to the NPC wearing white clothes under the Cupid statue. Next, open the Valentine’s event, where a progress bar will track your reward progress.

The rewards include Valentine-themed bobbers and a Swan boat as the final goodie, and you can also get the Chocolate Fish baits along the way for reaching a milestone. After catching the first 100 fish, you get five Chocolate Fish baits, and 2,000 fish later, you get 15 more added to your equipment box.

The Chocolate Fish has amazing stats. Its preferred luck is 200, universal luck is 50, resilience is 15, and lure speed is 20, which makes it great for catching high-rarity fish like the Lovestorm Eel. The bait also gives your caught fish the chocolate mutation, which gives their value a 2.5x multiplier.

To progress faster through the Valentine’s event in Fisch, you can ask any player in your server to be your Valentine by sending them a request. After they accept it, you can team up with them to fish faster and reach your final goal of catching 5,000 fish to get all the rewards. If you can’t send a request to a player, they might be someone’s Valentine already, in that case, you can just join another server and find another player to help you reach the goal.

The best equipment to catch fish quickly is the No-Life Rod or any other rod that has a high lure speed enchant. You can also use bait such as the rapid catcher to make things even faster.

Next up, you read our guides to learn about all Secret Fish in Fisch and know about the Exalted Relic Enchants.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy