How to get Dusty Trip Mega Token in Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition

A Dusty Trip is the eighth game in the Mega Token quest series, and if you have already collected the previous Mega Tokens, you can continue your 2025 The Hunt: Mega Edition. Many readers asked us how to get A Dusty Trip Mega Token in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition, but no worries—this special quest is easy compared to other Hunt events and games.

How to collect the Mega Token in A Dusty Trip The Hunt: Mega Edition

Once you have all seven previous Mega Tokens, you must collect the Tile Zone Badge from the Hunt: Mega Edition lobby. Hop into the game, and the first thing to do is select your map. Go to The Highlands, alone or with your friends, but be aware: your allies must also complete the previous seven Roblox games included in The Hunt: Mega Edition. Otherwise, the key NPCs will not spawn during the gameplay.

Navigate your way to The Highlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Step one

Go outside the spawning point and enter the orange car parked outside. You can choose any vehicle you want, and you don’t have to repair this one if you don’t feel like it since it’s fully operational.

It looks bad, but it runs well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turn right and drive for a while, some 250 meters. At one point, you will see a group of stone structures in the field to your left. Make a turn and park next to the object.

Your quest for the Mega Token starts here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Step two

Get out of the car and search the area around you. You will find a lot of batteries on the ground. Grab them all one by one and bring them to the top platform with a few clever jumps. However, the batteries are volatile and blink orange as soon as you start moving them around. If you keep holding them for too long, they will blow up, so make short stops and drop them down periodically to “cool off.” If they blow up, you won’t end up dead, but it’s an annoying and repetitive procedure nonetheless.

The most volatile building material out there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the top of the stone structure, use batteries to complete the unfinished portal on the final platform. Once you finish and the portal opens, a guy named Tim will show up and ask you to find the source of widespread interference. Enter the portal and be ready.

Those portals always lead to no good, right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Step three

The portal will transport you to another dimension. There, you will meet Dr. Time, a rather unpleasant figure. After a brief conversation, he will escape through the teleport and you have to defeat two bosses kept in reservoirs with green liquid.

Not the quirky scientists we were hoping for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now it becomes interesting. First, you will have to defeat Mecha Dr. Zero, your boss number one, who shoots laser beams at you and deploys laser bots. Do not engage in combat immediately, dodge his attacks first at a safe distance, and wait for the guns to spawn.

Your best weapon against him is patience. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you spot them, take your AK-47 and eliminate Mecha Dr. Zero in a couple of stages. You have to wait until he becomes vulnerable and repeat the shootout several times, but keep in mind that his attacks will become more deadly as you progress. The easiest way to avoid green beams is to stay far away from him and hit him hard when he starts to recuperate and becomes vulnerable.

He’s going down in flames at this point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you eliminate boss No. 1, Dr Time will be quite displeased, to say the least. This is when he’ll turn Mecha Dr. Zero into a Zombi Zero, the final boss you must take down. He’ll summon zombie soldiers and shoot triple beams, so be prepared for a more deadly arsenal.

Step four

Just like the previous fight, it is a tiresome combat sequence requiring patience and timing. Again, you must wait and deal damage to Zombi Zero only when he recharges powers and dodge his attacks when he’s fully functional. It’s a cool-off type of battle where you move, dodge, jump, and wait for the enemy to become vulnerable.

Triple beams – triple the fun! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you kill him, the doctor will make another empty threat and disappear. Take the cool, special gun located near you, and pick up the Mega Token when it emerges. Before you continue your adventure, check our mega guide on how to get all Mega Tokens in The Hunt: Mega Edition.

Mega Token No. 8 collected; 17 more to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Congrats, now you know how to get A Dusty Trip Mega Token in Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition tournament. The portal will then return you to his sibling near the stone structure, and if you want to learn more about your next challenge, take a look at our guide on how to get Infection Gunfight Mega Token in The Hunt: Mega Edition.

