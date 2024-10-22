Dokkan Battle Friend codes (October 2024)

Updated Oct. 21, 2024: Checked for the latest codes.
Imagine a Dragon Ball-based game in which you get to choose over 2,000 legendary fighters, all followed by a fantastic story and impressive gameplay. Well, look no further because you’re at the right place. Grind, collect heroes, and use Dokkan Battle Friends codes for freebies ASAP.
All Dokkan Battle Friend codes list
- 3174449552
- 1426888222
- 2007624453
- 1862461536
- 2794279096
- 1662387827
- 1973689921
- 2755933290
- 1980490916
- 1189577972
- 263763961
- 2322279951
- 1073879559
- 193928770
- 2589473498
- 1688176352
- 1905320820
- 2737877450
- 1953901195
- 2322007457
- 2278030225
- 636656387
- 2776703174
- 2501932037
- 1076384552
- 2334606071
- 178009637
- 733859590
- 2005157182
- 440371392
- 3029838241
- 2144441228
- 649969622
- 2418234399
- 2889218409
- 2526136314
- 1875263450
- 257652410
- 327383429
- 373329431
- 2203619023
- 2408970163
- 123755241
- 1549376573
- 28789467043
- 2699963052
- 1928844652
- 1683393953
- 2421435839
- 1202242818
- 376455431
- 573789012
- 114386597
- 2974229072
- 570447855
- 626996021
- 1843114634
- 2715330683
- 2243336677
- 101757274
- 2345195140
- 903292147
- 850108956
- 493742755
- 2040635424
- 2897835124
- 2008140598
- 1666120788
- 833785153
- 1733235904
- 1142734262
- 703831520
- 1934475477
- 651114600
- 617367574
- 568437318
- 113059028
- 2798660402
- 1867781343
- 3182022703
How to redeem codes in Dokkan Battle Friend
Redeeming Dokkan Battle Friend codes (available on Google Play and App Store) is easy if you pay attention to our detailed instructions listed below:
- Launch Dokkan Battle Friend on your device and complete the tutorial.
- Click the MENU button at the bottom-left corner.
- Choose the Friends tab in the pop-up window.
- Select the Friend Search button.
- Insert the friend code into the textbox.
- Hit the Search button and connect with a friend.
Dokkan Battle Friend Wiki link
If you want to be among the first ones to learn about new cards and upcoming cards, current and upcoming summons, campaigns, quests, events, and much more, we have a perfect place for you—the Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle Wiki page. It’s completely free to use, and you, as a player, can contribute to the page’s growth if you’re in the mood to share your experience with others.
Published: Oct 22, 2024 06:01 am