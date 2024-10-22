Forgot password
Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle Promo Image
Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
Category:
Roblox

Dokkan Battle Friend codes (October 2024)

Dokkan Battle Friend codes will help you obtain various and exciting freebies; just make sure to redeem them as soon as possible.
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Oct 22, 2024 06:01 am

Updated Oct. 21, 2024: Checked for the latest codes.

Imagine a Dragon Ball-based game in which you get to choose over 2,000 legendary fighters, all followed by a fantastic story and impressive gameplay. Well, look no further because you’re at the right place. Grind, collect heroes, and use Dokkan Battle Friends codes for freebies ASAP.

All Dokkan Battle Friend codes list

  • 3174449552
  • 1426888222
  • 2007624453
  • 1862461536
  • 2794279096
  • 1662387827
  • 1973689921
  • 2755933290
  • 1980490916
  • 1189577972
  • 263763961
  • 2322279951
  • 1073879559
  • 193928770
  • 2589473498
  • 1688176352
  • 1905320820
  • 2737877450
  • 11589577972
  • 1953901195
  • 2322007457
  • 2278030225
  • 636656387
  • 2589473498
  • 2776703174
  • 1189577972
  • 263763961
  • 2501932037
  • 2776703174
  • 1076384552
  • 2007624453
  • 2334606071
  • 178009637
  • 733859590
  • 2005157182
  • 440371392
  • 3029838241
  • 2144441228
  • 2501932037
  • 3029838241
  • 649969622
  • 2418234399
  • 2889218409
  • 2526136314
  • 1875263450
  • 257652410
  • 1076384552
  • 327383429
  • 2526136314
  • 373329431
  • 2203619023
  • 2408970163
  • 123755241
  • 1549376573
  • 28789467043
  • 2699963052
  • 1928844652
  • 1683393953
  • 2421435839
  • 1202242818
  • 376455431
  • 573789012
  • 114386597
  • 2974229072
  • 570447855
  • 11589577972
  • 626996021
  • 1843114634
  • 373329431
  • 1905320820
  • 2715330683
  • 2322007457
  • 2243336677
  • 1202242818
  • 101757274
  • 1426888222
  • 2345195140
  • 903292147
  • 2737877450
  • 2005157182
  • 1980490916
  • 850108956
  • 493742755
  • 2040635424
  • 2897835124
  • 101757274
  • 257652410
  • 1073879559
  • 2008140598
  • 1666120788
  • 833785153
  • 1733235904
  • 1142734262
  • 703831520
  • 1934475477
  • 2755933290
  • 651114600
  • 1934475477
  • 1862461536
  • 703831520
  • 617367574
  • 568437318
  • 113059028
  • 2798660402
  • 1867781343
  • 3182022703
  • 1867781343
  • 570447855

How to redeem codes in Dokkan Battle Friend

Redeeming Dokkan Battle Friend codes (available on Google Play and App Store) is easy if you pay attention to our detailed instructions listed below:

How to redeem Dokkan Battle Friends codes
Follow these steps to claim your freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Dokkan Battle Friend on your device and complete the tutorial.
  2. Click the MENU button at the bottom-left corner.
  3. Choose the Friends tab in the pop-up window.
  4. Select the Friend Search button.
  5. Insert the friend code into the textbox.
  6. Hit the Search button and connect with a friend.

If you want to be among the first ones to learn about new cards and upcoming cards, current and upcoming summons, campaigns, quests, events, and much more, we have a perfect place for you—the Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle Wiki page. It’s completely free to use, and you, as a player, can contribute to the page’s growth if you’re in the mood to share your experience with others.

If you want to discover codes in similar games, visit our Dragon Ball Evolution codes article to grab all the fantastic free rewards. Also, check out our devoted Codes section to get freebies in other popular titles.

Author
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.