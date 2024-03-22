Combat in Rise of the Ronin can be tricky to grasp. Fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities to practice, and one of the best is replaying old missions.

Sometimes you just have to win, and there’s no shame in that. But if you want to perfect the art of fighting, then it’s worth revisiting the battles you struggled in to perfect your skills.

One of the best parts of Rise of the Ronin is that you won’t have to start a new game to replay old battles. So, here’s how you can take a trip down memory lane and repeat missions in Rise of the Ronin.

How to replay missions in Rise of the Ronin

You better have your reading glasses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can replay missions in Rise of the Ronin by reading the Testament of the Soul. You can find this tool at at Saihoji Temple in Senzoku, and other temples around the map.

When you interact with this scroll, you can view and retry missions that you’ve previously completed, going back to the very start of the game. You can also watch previous cutscenes again, so you can catch up on anything you might have missed.

There are several reasons you might want to replay a mission in Rise of the Ronin, but the biggest are to get more experience at specific fights, or to collect any loot or rewards you might have missed the first time.

To replay a mission, simply hover over it in the Testament of the Soul menu and choose Retry. This makes the usual mission start screen appear, and you can play the mission as you normally would. Replaying old missions will not reset your story progress, so don’t be afraid to go back as far as you want.

