Remnant 2: How to solve the Ethereal Manor puzzle in The Awakened King

There are several puzzles and mysteries for you to solve in Remnant 2, and more appear during your journey in The Awakened King DLC. While exploring this new area of Losomn, a large house called the Ethereal Manor has a puzzle inside it.

You’ll need to act fast when you find the Ethereal Manor and try to solve the mystery within the house. You won’t get much information, but we can help you solve it. Here’s what you need to know to solve the Ethereal Manor puzzle in Remnant 2‘s The Awakened King DLC.

What’s the Strange Talisman in the Ethereal Manor puzzle for Remnant 2‘s The Awakened King?

Speak with this Dran upstairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The trick for solving the Ethereal Manor puzzle is only opening the doors to rooms with the items inside them. As you progress through the puzzle, you’ll acquire items such as the Strange Talisman and the Bloody Talisman. Although they go into your inventory, by the end of the puzzle, the Strange Talisman transforms into the final item you receive at the end, which should be an amulet called the Death-Soaked Idol.

You can start the Ethereal Manor puzzle while exploring the Derelict Lighthouse or the Sunken Haunt district and speaking with the Dran on the top floor. For my Remnant 2 playthrough, I discovered the Ethereal Manor while in the Sunken Haunt.

After speaking with the Dran, your character is teleported to the Ethereal Manor. The Ethereal Manor is similar to the house you were in, but now you need to find a way out of this area. You can do this by exploring the house and opening the correct door with an item in it. If you open an incorrect door, the Dran who transported you here will pop out at you, sending you to the front of the house, and you’ll have to start over.

A good way I could effectively solve the Ethereal Manor in Remnant 2 was by peaking through the small windows above each door. Here, I noticed the distinct glow of an item inside the room, which made it easier to know which ones I had to pick. If I couldn’t see the glow of an item on the ground, I knew that door would reveal the Dran, and I’d have to start the puzzle over.

When you grab an item from inside the Ethereal Manor, the rooms shift, meaning the Dran bounces around which room he’s in and what rooms have items. These will mix and match, which means they change for each Remnant 2 player when they attempt this puzzle. Your answers will be different from mine.

Peek through the windows to see the items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the start of the Ethereal Manor puzzle, you first receive the Strange Talisman. But you can’t do anything with it. When you find the next item in another room inside the house, it becomes the Bloody Talisman. You have to do this five times, searching rooms and opening the correct doors, avoiding the Dran. When you reach the fifth item, your Strange Talisman becomes the Death-Soaked Idol, and you’ll teleport out of the Ethereal Manor, solving the puzzle.

The Death-Soaked Idol is a new amulet you can give your Remnant 2 character. While wearing it, your character will get the passive that, “increases all damage by five percent for each entity within 20 meters suffering from a Negative Status Effect.” It’s a bonus that can stack five times.