PSA: Don’t play Remnant 2’s DLC on max difficulty

Remnant 2 is a challenging game, especially on harder difficulties, and it’s a huge achievement to beat the campaign on Apocalypse. But if you’re thinking about playing the DLC for the first time on Apocalypse, think again.

On your first playthrough of The Awakened King, you encounter all of the new levels together, one after another. On your second run and onward, the new areas are mixed into the Losomn world map with all its other levels, meaning you’re far less likely to encounter them.

This is a great system on the surface, but players on Reddit realized there’s a fatal flaw. If you start The Awakened King on a high difficulty setting and decide it’s too difficult, you need to reroll your run to turn the difficulty down. This means you’ll miss out on the “one-shot” effect that groups all The Awakened King levels together, and you’ll never be able to play them together again.

While it makes sense that the DLC works this way, especially given how Remnant 2 randomizes its worlds, it’s a kick in the teeth for hungry players who bit off more than they could chew. In the comments, players expressed frustration that they made the same mistake and are now unable to play the DLC as a whole.

“Yeah, I messed up as well. My fault, but I’m still pissed,” a player complained in a Reddit thread dated Nov. 16. Another explained that they were struggling with the DLC’s spitter enemies so turned the difficulty down before realizing their mistake, lamenting “guess I’m screwed now.” In another thread, one player was very frustrated and said: “I made the mistake of rerolling my adventure for the same reason. Ended up deleting the game because I can’t play the new zones.”

While we think deleting the game is a bit extreme, it’s clear players are unhappy with the situation. I think Gunfire Games should let players replay The Awakened King in one-shot mode, or at least let players change their difficulty without needing to reroll the whole DLC.

Until then, unless you’re completely confident with your build and loadout, don’t start the DLC on Apocalypse.