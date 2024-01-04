How to get the Starkiller rifle in Remnant 2

Starkiller is, arguably, one of the coolest and most powerful weapons in Remnant 2. Unfortunately, by the time you get this cool-looking rifle, you probably won’t need it unless you want to show off to your friends.

How to get Starkiller in Remnant 2

Starkiller Long Gun. Image via IGN

You have to finish the main campaign on Apocalypse difficulty to get this rifle. After you do, go back to Ward 13 and visit Brabus’s Shop. You will see Starkiller on sale for 1,500 Scrap.

How to finish Remnant 2 on Apocalypse difficulty

One of the best features of Remnant 2 is how your progress carries over through each playthrough. Sure, if you’re feeling bold, you can start Apocalypse difficulty during your first playthrough, but that will probably end up being a long and difficult process.

What I recommend you do instead is play through the game on normal or easy and become acquainted with everything. Once you have decent weapons, good armor, most jobs unlocked, and plenty of skills, start your new playthrough on Apocalypse difficulty. It’s amazing how good it feels to go through Remnant 2 again, especially because you’ll likely encounter different scenarios you didn’t get during the first playthrough.

If you’re still having trouble, open up your lobby and get a few people in to help you. Playing in a party helps tremendously, even if enemies become tougher.

What does the Starkiller rifle do in Remnant 2?

Starkiller in the training area. Screenshot by Dot Esports via AK STYLE GAMER

Besides firing cool-looking beams and doing 80 damage, the Starkiller also comes with a unique mod called Gravity Core. The mod creates a sphere that draws in enemies and damages them simultaneously. This is an absolute blast for clearing small groups of enemies and placing damage-over-time effects on bosses.

At level 10, you can get Starkiller’s damage all the way to +240, making it one of the most powerful weapons in the game. You will need a lot of Scrap to get it up to that level, which could mean another playthrough. I certainly wouldn’t mind another one. Happy hunting.