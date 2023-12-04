How to get and use the Old Metal Tool in Remnant 2

The Old Metal Tool is an easily acquired item that can be used to unlock a powerful new Archetype in Remnant 2.

Of course, “easily acquired” does not by any means imply “obvious”—this is Remnant 2, after all, and this item is exceptionally easy to gloss over if you’re not looking for it. Read on to learn how you can get and use the Old Metal Tool in Remant 2.

What does the Old Metal Tool do in Remnant 2?

The Old Metal Tool is used to unlock the Challenger Archetype in Remnant 2. The Challenger is a close-ranged juggernaut that excels at being up close and personal—gaining buffs to both offense and defense when near enemies. This Archetype is priceless for solo adventures and group runs alike, and pairs very nicely with many other Archetypes. You can unlock this Archetype very early on in Remnant 2, and I highly suggest doing so.

How to get the Old Metal Tool in Remnant 2

To get your hands on the Old Metal Tool and ultimately unlock the Challenger Archetype, you don’t even need to leave Ward 13. In fact, all you will need is 1,500 Scrap. In Ward 13, speak to Reggie, the Consumables vendor located in the outdoor area near the Ward 13 World Crystal. Reggie sells the Old Metal Tool for 1,500 Scrap, and unlike many other Remant 2 vendor items, it doesn’t rotate in or out of his inventory either. No matter when you actually speak to Reggie, he will have the Old Metal Tool for sale.

What a ripoff…Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use the Old Metal Tool in Remnant 2

Once you’ve purchased the Old Metal Tool, using the item to unlock the Challenger Archetype is simple. Go to the docks of Ward 13 and speak to Wallace on the second floor. You will see the option to craft the Steel Enswell for the low price of five Lumenite Crystals and one Old Metal Tool. The Steel Enswell is an Engram that grants the Challenger Archetype. After crafting the Steel Enswell Engram, you will unlock the Challenger Archetype and can equip it at any time (or select it as a starting Archetype on a new character).

Never mind about the ripoff thing. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unlocking the Challenger Archetype by crafting the Steel Enswell is the only use for the Old Metal Tool, so don’t worry about any buyer’s remorse later on.