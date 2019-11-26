When will Rainbow Six’s first season of Year 5 start?

The last season of Rainbow Six Siege Year Four was launched recently on the Test Server. It’ll introduce two new operators, Kali and Wamai, as well as a Theme Park rework and a few operator tweaks.

But while players prepare to enjoy those changes, Ubisoft has its eyes set on the upcoming year.

Every Rainbow Six Siege year begins with the Six Invitational, the world championship of the FPS. The upcoming Six Invitational is set to take place in Montreal from Feb. 7 to 16, 2020.

In 2018 and 2019, the first seasons of the year were both released on March 6. They were also revealed during the Six Invitational.

Ubisoft has made a tradition of revealing roadmaps during official tournaments. Although the Six Invitational’s schedule has yet to be revealed, season one of Year Five is likely to be revealed on the last day of the event, which is Feb. 16.