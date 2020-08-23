UFC fighter Mike Rodriguez shouts out Rainbow Six Siege after victory

Mike Rodriguez impressed fighting fans at UFC on ESPN 15, knocking out Marcin Prachnio in the first round by knockout.

After the fight, he gave a shout-out to his favorite game: Rainbow Six Siege.

“I’m gonna have to go back [home] and play some Siege, man,” Rodriguez said in his post-fight interview.

When asked about his tactics during the fight, Rodriguez referenced Rainbow Six, replying, “He came out with a bit more leg kicks, so I had to drone him out…I had to drone him out a little bit, gain enough intel, I had to utilize my utility to put him away.”

One of the many many memories of the Raleigh Major, again HUGE THANKS to @team_empire and @scytherR6 #R6NAL pic.twitter.com/CPmGuA5PL1 — Mike Rod (@mrodmma) August 16, 2020

Rodriguez is a vocal and avid fan of Rainbow Six, and attended 2019’s Raleigh Major. Nicknamed “Slow” Mike, Rodriguez is currently 11-4 in the UFC, and currently sits in the light heavyweight division. The official UFC Twitter account called his victory over Prachnio the “biggest win of his UFC career.”

CONGRATULATIONS TO @DarkZeroGG y’all played out of y’all minds!!!! It beautiful to watch #R6NAL — Mike Rod (@mrodmma) August 16, 2020

Rainbow Six is set to launch one of its most ambitious seasons yet. Coming in Operation Shadow Legacy will be map bans, Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher, new sights, and an overhauled ping system. Controversial map Chalet is also getting a rework. Rodriguez is going to have plenty of time to enjoy the new season and all the updates after his win over Prachino.