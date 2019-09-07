TSM earn a hard-fought victory over FaZe Clan at R6 DreamHack Montreal

The Rainbow Six Siege DreamHack Montreal group stages are almost over and with TSM’s 2-1 win over FaZe Clan today, fans have yet another upset in the tournament.

FaZe Clan stood as a dominant power in the Latin American division of the Pro League, while TSM were stuck at the bottom of the North American division. Seeing TSM win out over FaZe is quite an upset considering the strong track record of FaZe this season. TSM has proven to be a force to be reckoned with on LAN but this win should have been a bit more difficult for the North American team.

It looks like TSM’s pickup of Sam Jarvis and coach Aaron “Gotcha” Chung is paying off for one of the lowest-ranked teams in the North American division. FaZe’s loss to TSM is an upset as far as predictions are concerned, but NA supporters are undoubtedly hyped about the win. TSM had previously made it to the quarterfinals of the Six Major Raleigh before being understandably deleted by G2.

DreamHack Rainbow Six Siege on Twitter What an ending! 🤩 @TSM beats @FaZeClan and is the first team to go to the quarter finals. https://t.co/jg1xQjgbVZ

The stakes only grow from here on out, and with G2 having been shaken by their loss to Team Liquid today, the road ahead looks a bit more promising for TSM. If G2 continue to under perform in their decider match, then TSM has a solid chance of going all the way.

DreamHack Montreal is well underway with the quarterfinals yet to come. Fans can catch the official onstage broadcast here.