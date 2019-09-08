Team Liquid shut down Evil Geniuses in DreamHack Montreal semifinal

Evil Geniuses’ run at the Rainbow Six Siege DreamHack Montreal Minor came to an end today at the hands of Team Liquid.

Liquid are proving themselves to be the horses to bet on in the finals after they took down Evil Geniuses 2-0 with near-perfect scorelines in each match of the best-of-three series.

Evil Geniuses underwent some roster and staff moves prior to today’s results that may have influenced their poor semifinal performance. With Morquis “Modigga” Hribar stepping in for Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski, Evil Geniuses maintained good footing in the minor until their match with Liquid. The loss of EG’s coach Aaron “Gotcha” Chung undoubtedly adds to the list of growing pains for the North American squad.

While Liquid have had a hit or miss season 10 in the Rainbow Six Pro League, their performance at this LAN has been stellar. The team’s victory over G2 in the winner’s match of the group stage surprised fans and broadcasters alike. The LATAM team showed up strong from the jump and don’t appear to be slowing down.

Many fans predicted FaZe Clan as the team to make it to the finals, but their shocking elimination at the hands of Soniqs has left Liquid as the sole representatives for the LATAM division. Liquid will go up against the winner of the BDS Esport vs. TSM semifinal. Going against either of these squads is going to be a huge challenge. BDS have made a name for themselves by eliminating G2 Esports, while TSM are monsters on LAN.

The DreamHack Montreal is almost done but the most exciting match has yet to come. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.