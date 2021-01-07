Team Liquid Rainbow Six Siege coach mav suspended following abuse allegations

According to a statement from Team Liquid, Rainbow Six Siege coach Rafael “mav” Loureiro Freitas has been suspended following abuse allegations.

The allegations span two voice logs and several screenshots of text messages, and include descriptions of physical abuse. In a deleted tweet, he admitted to have “pushed [his] ex.”

“After first learning of these incidents yesterday, we immediately began conducting a formal review to determine the appropriate course of action, based on Team Liquid’s code of conduct,” Liquid’s statement reads. “That investigation is still in progress and will take time to ensure we are thoughtfully reviewing all information available to us, including what was made public today. We’ll share an update as soon as the investigation is complete.”

Gente, eu disse sim que errei em empurrar minha ex, não se deve empurrar NINGUÉM e ponto, mas não foi como retratado, mas claro que vou para sempre ser o cancelado e ter que ler coisas como abusador quando eu empurrei ela para se afastar, enfim boa noite a todos — Liquid mav (@mavfps) January 6, 2021

Mav is viewed by many as one of the pillars of the Brazilian Rainbow Six Siege scene. He was a long-time member of the stellar FaZe Clan roster, but was cut after a disappointing team performance at the August LATAM Mini-Major. Mav was also one of the core players during FaZe Clan’s run to the finals of Pro League Season 8, where they fell 0-2 to G2. In all, he has attended three iterations of the Six Invitational.

Shortly after the August LATAM Mini-Major, mav joined Team Liquid as a coach, and helped the team to a November LATAM Mini-Major title.