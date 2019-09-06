SSG overpower Rogue at R6 DreamHack Montreal

Spacestation Gaming swept Rogue at the Rainbow Six Siege DreamHack Montreal Minor mere hours after Rogue battled through the Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC) qualifier.

Rogue and SSG both underwent some large changes last weekend, with Rogue losing coach Tristan “Ranger” Pehrson and SSG picking up Evil Geniuses veteran Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski. SSG has been making waves in the scene lately with an impressive showing at the Six Major Raleigh, proving they are a North American squad to watch in the process.

Apparently, the addition of Canadian only adds fuel to SSG’s fire. While Canadian didn’t perform exceptionally in the first match of the best-of-three, fans got a more typical showing from the veteran Siege player on the second map of ClubHouse. Even sitting at the bottom of the scoreboard, Canadian posted around seven frags to keep pace with the rest of SSG.

Rogue may have been a BYOC competitor but they are a world-class team and previously locked in the DreamHack Valencia Minor in July. It’s surprising to see Rogue go down 2-0 to SSG. Sure, Rogue hasn’t been having the best time lately but they’re better than this. The coaching change could have caused some turbulence along the way but that didn’t stop Rogue from winning the BYOC earlier in the day.

It’s puzzling to see Rogue let both maps slip away to SSG, considering both teams are middle of the road in the North American Pro League standings.

With the first day of the DreamHack Montreal Minor finished, fans have a lot more action to look forward to this weekend. Fans can catch the official broadcast of onstage matches here.