Soniqs signs Yeti, Kanzen, Rexen, and Gryxr

The Susquehanna Soniqs have rounded out their Rainbow Six Siege roster with Alexander “Yeti” Lawson, Evan “Kanzen” Bushore, Richie “Rexen” Coronado, and Pablo “Gryxr” Rebeil.

The four were previously a part of the seventh-place eUnited roster in Stage 2 of the NAL. In function, the roster traded Léo “Alphama” Robine for veteran Seth “supr” Hoffman by joining the Soniqs.

During the offseason, the Soniqs created controversy by benching four of their five players, including beloved NA veteran Kevin “Easilyy” Skokowski, who retired shortly after. The rebuilt Soniqs competed in the SI North American Qualifiers under the moniker “SuprSoniqs,” but failed to qualify. Shortly after, Tim “Creators” Humphreys and Mitch “Dream” Malson left the SuprSoniqs. Rexen and Gryxr remained.

The old Soniqs roster finished fifth in both 2020 stages of the NAL, a trend they’re hoping to break. In the new era of NA Rainbow Six esports, the 2021 season will more closely mirror the old ESL Pro League seasons by utilizing playdays and a best-of-one, round-robin schedule.

The changes won’t be as good for competitive integrity as the NAL’s 2020 best-of-three stages were, but the round-robin format will give teams more time on-stream as opposed to the old format, where worse teams were knocked out quickly and the “top four” did nothing but play each other.

Soniqs were close to breaking through that top four gridlock several times, but never could quite get there. With the widespread roster turmoil brought on by licensing and financial issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Soniqs should have their eyes on breaking the NA gridlock soon.