Soniqs drop Ghxst and Avian ahead of DreamHack Montreal Minor

Jason “Ghxst” Luu and John “Avian” Ackerly have been released from the Susquehanna Soniqs roster just hours after the announcement that Soniqs will play at the R6 DreamHack Montreal Minor from Sept. 6 to 8.

Soniqs have been severely underperforming in the Rainbow Six Pro League, so roster moves were bound to come around sooner or later. The squad ranked seventh until losing out to TSM in the last day of the first half of season 10. A record of 1-1-5 is certainly not what Soniqs had hoped for in their Pro League debut.

Soniqs on Twitter Official statement regarding our Rainbow 6 Siege roster change:

With Avian and Ghxst out of the picture, there are some rather large shoes to fill. Both of these players had crucial roles in getting Soniqs a Pro League slot. Not only that, but both players are R6 esports veterans. Avian has been a part of the scene since year one of the Pro League while Ghxst can be traced back to year two of the Challenger League.

It’s got to be a bittersweet day for Soniqs fans. Losing two notable members is a heavy hit but at least fans will get to see Soniqs in the DreamHack Montreal Minor. It’s been relatively quiet in terms of roster moves in North America, but that could change as we get closer to the Six Major Raleigh.

H/T Siege.gg TheRussianEwok