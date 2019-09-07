Soniqs best LATAM powerhouse FaZe Clan at DreamHack Montreal

In one of the most shocking upsets of Rainbow Six Siege DreamHack Montreal, Soniqs have deleted FaZe Clan from the international LAN.

Soniqs are the bottom-ranked team in the North American region and have just one win to their name in the Pro League. The team recently made some roster moves with the signing of Alex “SlebbeN” Nordlund and Santino “Gomfi” de Meulenaere that seem to be paying off as of this matchup. The team’s first match with fellow underperforming NA team TSM went less than stellar. TSM took down Soniqs in a quick 2-0 fashion during the opening matches.

FaZe Clan’s loss to the worst team in North America is another puzzle presented by the DreamHack Montreal Minor. Usually, fans would expect to see FaZe go to the semifinals. The first sign that the LATAM squad wasn’t up to snuff in this tournament was their 1-2 loss against TSM. While TSM has been killing it on LAN lately, the team struggled in the Pro League this season.

DreamHack Rainbow Six Siege on Twitter @SoniqsEsports moves on to the quarter final 🔥 GG @FaZeClan who’ve now been eliminated. https://t.co/ORacYDZZIC

There’s been a large number of upsets in a short amount of time at DreamHack Montreal. FaZe’s loss to Soniqs is a massive upset. Nobody heading into this tournament could have predicted that Soniqs would end up prevailing against FaZe. It’s just not something that makes sense when looking at performance overall and the numbers from this past season, and yet, it happened. FaZe may need to go back to the drawing board if their performance in Montreal is the best they could do.

With FaZe out of the mix, fans are just waiting to see if BDS Esport will upset the balance by taking down G2 Esports in the last decider match of the day. Evil Geniuses and Spacestation Gaming are up next in the first quarterfinal of the tournament. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.