Six Invitational 2021 to be played on LAN

The 2021 Six Invitational will be played on LAN with no spectators despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ubisoft announced today.

The event will feature 20 Rainbow Six Siege teams, even though there were rumors of downsizing to cut down on travel complications. Registration for the Open Qualifiers will begin as soon as Dec. 2.

The R6 World Cup has been postponed to 2022 due to concerns with the pandemic, Ubisoft announced.

Plans for the May and August Majors in 2021 have yet to be revealed, but Ubisoft is exploring all options. The 2020 Regional Finals will move forward but will be played online.

While the Rainbow Six Siege scene has taken a hit in 2020 due to the pandemic and the exodus of several big-name organizations from the NAL, SI on LAN will be a massive win for the community. Without spectators, the event will lose some of its luster, but the fact that it’s happening at all is a big win.

The Six Invitational will take place in late February 2021.