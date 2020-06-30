Siege’s Y5S2.1 Update lets players cancel incomplete ranked matches with Match Cancellation feature

Ranked matches in Rainbow Six Siege may not start if one of the teams is incomplete. The Y5S2.1 Update added the long-anticipated Match Cancellation feature today, which lets players cancel uneven matches before they start and negate their impact on MMR.

The new Match Cancellation feature will allow players to cancel a ranked match if team sizes are unbalanced at the start of a game, for instance, “if players disconnect before the first round, or if a lobby is formed with less than 10 players.” The incomplete team will have the option to vote to cancel the match during the prep phase. A majority vote will cancel the match.

🛠 Y5S2.1 Patch 🛠



❌Match Cancellation

߷ Hibana & Ace gadget update

🏃🏽‍♀️Melusi Banshee & speed penalty changes

✔️More updates and balancing



XB1 8:00 EDT/12:00 UTC

PS4 9:00 EDT/13:00 UTC

PC 10:00 EST/14:00 UTC



Downtime: 20 Minutes



Full Patch notes: 🔗 https://t.co/2KXdxvmyHK pic.twitter.com/7UpOByL6Ri — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) June 30, 2020

Players on the incomplete team shouldn’t leave early, however. Leaving before the Match Cancellation vote is validated will incur the usual abandon penalties.

Ubisoft mentioned the Match Cancellation feature in its Status Report blog post from mid-June. The company said it had to “ensure that the system would not be exploitable and easily abused” by players who want to give up on a match after they loaded in. The Siege team worked on evaluating the criteria that could justify canceling a match, “such as momentary disconnects needing a chance to rejoin and how the voting system would work.”

The YS52.1 Update also made small adjustments to Melusi. Ubisoft dropped the penalty range on Melusi’s Banshee, “the range in which penalty increases from 25 percent to 50 percent the closer you get to the gadget.” Enemies also have to be within four meters (instead of six) to start getting an increasing slow effect.