Redeemer joins Team Reciprocity’s coaching staff

Taylor “Redeemer” Mayeur is one of the biggest names in the North American division of the Rainbow Six Pro League. While Redeemer hasn’t held an active roster role since last March, the former pro has transitioned to a new role by joining Team Reciprocity’s coaching staff.

Fans will undoubtedly recognize Redeemer from his time spent on Spacestation Gaming before being moved to a streamer and substitute role. The former pro is no stranger to shifting in and out of various roles, as is indicated by his increasingly diverse portfolio. Redeemer made his casting debut during DreamHack Montreal 2019 and his performance was met with much praise from the community at large.

Taylor on Twitter A new chapter begins! So incredibly excited to be working alongside such a great group of guys! Big things to come 🔥 https://t.co/6VjfMhKNNy

Following his casting debut, Redeemer chose to pursue a coaching role on Rogue. Redeemer was set to replace longtime Rogue coach Tristan “Ranger” Pehrson. Unfortunately, Rogue was relegated immediately after Redeemer announced his involvement with the organization. Since then, things were up in the air in regard to where Redeemer would land. Given the veteran’s talent and coaching offer from Rogue, it makes a great deal of sense that another team would look to add him to its coaching staff.

Redeemer joins the newly overhauled Reciprocity roster and their existing coach Anthony “HOP3Z” Lee for season 11. The North American team saw a great deal of success in season 10. While Reciprocity had made it to the season 10 Tokoname, Japan Finals, they were despatched by Natus Vincere in the semifinals, which isn’t a bad look considering the European team went onto win the entire event.

Fans of the North American division of the Rainbow Six Pro League can catch the newest rendition of the Team Reciprocity roster tonight as they enter season 11. The official Pro League broadcast can be found here.