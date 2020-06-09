Rainbow Six Siege will be free-to-play from June 11 to 14

Rainbow Six Siege is having another free-to-play weekend to let players test out the game while Ubisoft tries to bring in some new faces to the community.

From June 11 to 14, players will be able to access the popular tactical shooter on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for free.

The console version of the game will be easy to access since both marketplaces will have an option that says “Try Free Demo” on the R6 store page. From there, you can download that version of the game and play for free through the specified dates.

But PC players won’t be able to just hop onto Steam or the Epic Games Store to download the demo. Instead, they’ll need to download the Uplay Launcher, create an account, and download the free version of the game there.

Regardless of what platform you’re playing on, all progression and earned items will carry over to the full version of the game if you decide to purchase it. If you decide to grab the game during the free-to-play weekend, you can get it at a big discount.

PC players can get the base version of the game for 67 percent off (including on Steam and Epic), while the other versions of the game—Deluxe, Gold and Ultimate Editions—will have varied discounts across all platforms. If you decide to purchase it through the Ubisoft Store or Uplay, you can get an additional 20 percent off of whatever version you buy.

Anyone who’s played The Division 2 on the same console as their copy of the R6 demo (or the full game) will also receive a free themed Thermite Outfit set to equip to their agents.

R6 will be free-to-play from June 11 to 14. But even if you miss the free weekend, the game is almost always on sale for anyone who wants to give it a try.