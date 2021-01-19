Uniboft is knuckling down on bugs in Rainbow Six Siege’s latest live patch.

Today’s patch, while offering no new content per se, targeted gameplay and level design, fixing various issues with maps from Bank to Outback, and operators from Echo to Thatcher.

A long list of technical glitches was addressed in the patch, with Ubisoft fixing issues across the board. Small adjustments to user experience also featured, alongside changes to skins, SFX, and the battle pass.

Gameplay

Fixed: Once a PVE session is completed and the “Vote for Retry” button is pressed, after the next PVE session, the “Find Another” button exhibits the same functionality

Fixed: HUD settings applied from the Custom Game playlist are not being applied to the host

Level design

Fixed: Various LOD issues present across a multitude of maps.

Fixed: Several gadget deployment issues present on Theme Park, Outback, and Border maps

Fixed: Multiple vault prompt issues present across several maps that either prevent players from properly vaulting or cause rubber banding.

Fixed: Updated the wall shelf in the Kitchen on Chalet map

Fixed: SFX are missing when placing Nomad’s Airjab Launcher in the Main Entrance Barricade on Oregon map

Fixed: Arcade machine glass is destroyed inconsistently on Theme Park map

Fixed: Players can glitch themselves into the concrete dock in EXT Back Alley on Bank map

Fixed: FPS drops can occur for everyone in the session if a player spins rapidly in a certain spot of 1F Archives on Bank map

Fixed: Drone can be placed on a fence on EXT Back Alley to see through a gap in the West Wall on Bank map

Fixed: Players pushed on top of the vase at 1F ATMs can spawn peek out of the window on Bank map

Fixed: Several texture issues present that impact drones in 2F Executive Lounge, EXT Low Roof, EXT Parking, and 2F Hallway on Bank map.

Fixed: Unfair line of sight created by the gap between the column and the wall near 1F Staff Room on Bank map

Fixed: Several items can be seen floating in the air after destroying surrounding items on various maps

Fixed: Shaded gap is present between patches of snow at EXT Campfire Woods on Chalet map

Fixed: Gadgets are experiencing clipping and collision issues in various places on maps

Fixed: Drone camera issues present, allowing players to see under the world on both Clubhouse and House maps

Fixed: Drone capture and retrieval issues present in 2F Control Room Hallway on Kanal map if Mozzie’s Pest Launcher clips through the ground

Fixed: EXT Control Tower, EXT Street, and EXT Spitfire Courtyard location names are not displaying on-screen while a drone is being used in those particular areas on Hereford Base map

Fixed: Maverick’s Breaching Torch has to be used in order to destroy the wooden floors under the blue tarp carpets on Outback map

Fixed: The “You will die in” message displays when entering the 1F Kitchen from 1F Restaurant for a brief moment when under the doorframe on Outback map

Fixed: Attackers can enter Frost’s Welcome Mat through the wall of 1F Kitchen on Outback map under particular circumstances

Fixed: Operators can get stuck when going prone between multiple collisions on Outback and Coastline maps

Fixed: Several breakable items on Skyscraper map have been updated

Fixed: A column partially obscures the operator on the far left when the winning team is on screen on Skyscraper map

Fixed: Players are able to place the defuser between a black box and a wall at EXT Chapel on Villa map

Fixed: Several line of sight issues present on Coastline and Villa maps.

Fixed: Multiple Operator and gadget clipping issues present on Consulate map

Fixed: The defuser can not be retrieved once it is dropped between the bicycles and the wall in EXT Driveway on Villa map

Fixed: The deployment message prompt flickers for Operators when standing too close to the door that separates 1F Skylight Stairwell and 1F Electrical room on Bank map

Fixed: Operator bodies can clip through the stairs located at 2F Library on Chalet map

Fixed: The 2F Dorm Main Hall bomb is missing details on its inside metallic panels on Oregon map

Fixed: Players are able to silently place C4 above the VIP Lounge on Coastline map under certain circumstances

Operators

Fixed: Operator models have a light glow visible from a distance

Fixed: Echo’s Yokai drone is experiencing collision and clipping issues on various maps

Fixed: Mira’s Black Mirror can be deployed on the opposite side of a reinforced wall

Fixed: Attacking operators can not navigate with their drones after switching to a secondary or primary gadget while attempting to enter their drone by using the directional right button

Fixed: Twitch’s eyes are fixed upward and her mouth animation appears to be broken under certain circumstances

Fixed: Thatcher’s weapon reticle remains completely on-screen when affected by an EMP grenade

Fixed: Oryx will not destroy walls that are close to a reinforced wall when using Remah Dash

Fixed: Valkyrie’s Black Eye can be thrown inside the pipes in 1F Coast Guard Meeting Room on Kanal map due to a missing collision

Fixed: Ace is able to destroy his Selma on a metal indestructible floor at 1F Stage on Clubhouse map

Fixed: Aruni’s Surya Gate clips into the neon light when deployed on the soft wall in B1 Supply Room Corridor on Kanal map

Fixed: Aruni can not destroy the ceramic tiles on the walls of 1F Bathroom on Skyscraper map

User experience

Fixed: Tachanka’s mask clips through the Unicorn headgear

Fixed: Adjusting the field of view doesn’t impact the crosshair size and will display bullets spreading outside of the crosshair in certain circumstances

Fixed: To clarify wording, player sessions have been adjusted to refer to a player’s session group as a Squad

Fixed: Some players are not receiving the Doc Byte Set DLC after purchasing

Fixed: Battle Pass entries are sometimes missing from the detailed list after playing PVP matches

Fixed: The “Silver Tangerine” weapon skin is appearing instead of the default weapon skin for Aruni’s P10 RONI

Fixed: The “Fever Impulse” weapon skin is appearing instead of the default weapon skin for Wamai’s MP5K

Fixed: Tachanka’s DP27 pan magazine disappears when zoomed in on an equipped charm and rotating the weapon downwards in both the side screen preview and fullscreen purchase preview

Fixed: The SFX plays twice when accessing the Battle Pass title from the main menu

Y5S4.2 is scheduled to hit the live servers at 6am CT on PC, 7am CT on Xbox, and 8 am CT on PlayStation.