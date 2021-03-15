Rainbow Six Siege esports Twitch drops will have to be activated manually

Twitch drops are back for Rainbow Six Siege professional play—with one massive caveat.

The format for claiming these drops has changed. To snag your loot, you’ll have to manually claim it.

“All drops will need to be claimed manually,” Ubisoft said. “You can track all the Drops progression on the Inventory page, https://www.twitch.tv/drops/inventory. When the Drops condition is reached, you will need to click on the “Claim” button in the Inventory page to claim the reward.”

The esports packs were available in the run-up to the now-postponed Six Invitational, the biggest event in the Rainbow Six Circuit. The drops caused absurd amounts of viewership for Rainbow Six partnered streamers. At one point, former G2 star Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen was the No. 1 channel on Twitch.

The EUL, Rainbow Six‘s European League, returns this Thursday, March 18 at 12pm CT. The NAL returns on March 24 and will be held in an offline format at the Esports Arena in Las Vegas.

The Six Invitational 2021 will be played in May 2021. Its location has not been announced.