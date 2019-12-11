The latest round of Rainbow Six Siege patch notes dropped this morning and it looks like the South African PC servers will be booting up sooner rather than later.

Ubisoft promised fans that it’d bring South African servers online for Rainbow Six Siege at the Six Invitational 2018. It’s been over a year since the initial announcement, and with SI 2020 looming, Ubisoft has finally started to come through on its commitment. Xbox servers were the first to go online earlier this week and it appears that PS4 servers are now live as well.

“We are happy to announce than South African server tests during Operation Shifting Tides test servers were successful,” according to the Y4S4.1 patch notes. “We have deployed permanent servers in the country for Xbox One and PS4.”

Rainbow Six Siege on Twitter 🛠️ Y4S4.1 Patch Update🛠️ The 4.1 patch will be deployed today on PC only, Console will follow next week. Time: 13:30 EST / 18:30 UTC Downtime: 20 Minutes 🇿🇦 XB1 & PS4 Servers ✔️ Various Bug Fixes Full 4.1 Patch notes: https://t.co/3q5raAIYNM

There was only a day between the launch of the Xbox and PS4 servers, so it would stand to reason that things are moving according to plan. Ubisoft closed the South African server section of the patch notes by saying that it will continue to monitor the servers before rolling out the PC servers.

Things are a bit complicated with Siege servers since Ubisoft doesn’t maintain its own data centers and instead uses Microsoft Azure, a server rental service. This means that getting servers up and running doesn’t rely solely on Ubisoft but is contingent upon several parties. The server roll-out in the region has gone smoothly so far, which is surprising considering how long it took to get to this point in the first place.

Operation Shifting Tides went live on Dec. 3 and the South African servers are arriving just in time for fans in the region to experience the new season with stable ping. With any luck, PC players in the region will be able to have access to their servers before the end of the month.