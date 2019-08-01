R6 DreamHack Montreal Minor invitees revealed

Fans finally know which teams will be competing in the DreamHack Montreal Minor from Sept. 6 to 8. With teams like G2 and DarkZero headlining the minor, it’s set to be another explosive event.

The invited teams are comprised of seven North American teams, two European squads, two Latin American lineups, and one APAC team. NA fans will be happy to see DarkZero, Evil Geniuses, Team Reciporicty, Luminosity, Soniqs, TSM, and Spacestation Gaming. With seven NA squads in the minor, there’s a good chance that fans will see at least one in the final, but the competition is stiff.

G2 and CHAOS are representing the European division in the minor. While both teams have found themselves in the middle of the EU division in season 10, they’ve also been known to play spoiler to some of the division’s current heavy-hitters.

From the Latin American division, Team Liquid and FaZe Clan are ready to represent their region. While Liquid haven’t been completely crushing it in the regular season, there’s no denying that they’re consistently one of the best squads in the region. FaZe are another squad to watch out for. They’ve held a successful streak since the second half of season nine of Pro League and placed third in the season nine Pro League Finals.

Rainbow Six Esports on Twitter R6S returns to @DreamHackR6 on September 6th in Montreal! Meet the teams that will compete and check out the Survival Guide for all things #R6DHMTL https://t.co/15gYikVXOi

Fathers Back will serve as the lone APAC representative for DreamHack Montreal. The squad has had a pretty lackluster showing in Pro League season 10 with a 0-8 record. The APAC region isn’t home to any slouches, though, so the squad will try to cause some upsets outside of their home region.

First place will take home a healthy share of the collective $75,000 prize pool, as well as a spot in the Six Invitational 2019. SI events are some of the most entertaining and celebratory tournaments to watch in R6 esports, but the competition is also extremely intense at SI.

No further details about the DreamHack Montreal Minor have been released.