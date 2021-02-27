Oxygen drops b1ologic and Slashug, adds Yoggah and Kyno

Oxygen Esports has released Khalil “b1ologic” Pleas and Spencer “Slashug” Oliver. In their place, the Rainbow Six Siege team has signed Evan “Yoggah” Nelson and Leo “Kyno” Figueiredo.

Welcome @Yoggah_ to #OXGR6!



Yoggah will be entry fragging for us in the upcoming #R6NAL season and we can’t wait to see the heights this talented young player will reach. pic.twitter.com/AcF3XDDHeN — Oxygen Esports (@OXG_Esports) February 27, 2021

The move reunites MarkTheShark with his former Reciprocity teammates, Davide “FoxA” Bucci and Gabriel “LaXInG” Mirelez. Franklyn “VertcL” Cordero rounds out the roster.

Oxygen had a very up and down 2020. They finished third in both Stage One and Two of the NAL’s inaugural year but finished fourth (last) at both the August and November Mini-Majors. They finished third-to-fourth at the US Finals.

Welcome @KynoR6 to #OXGR6!



The final piece to our #R6NAL roster is this young support player. On top of his obvious talent, we appreciate Kyno's hunger to learn and win. pic.twitter.com/1eFIBAD2dx — Oxygen Esports (@OXG_Esports) February 27, 2021

Yoggah will play entry for the team, and Kyno will play a support role. VertcL will play entry as well, and LaXinG and FoxA will play flex.

On an individual note, LaXinG was one of the NAL’s statistical top performers in 2020. He had the second-highest SiegeGG Rating out of the entire NAL in Stage Two, and in Stage One he had the second-highest KOST percentage.

Oxygen’s moves are the second high-profile NAL team roster moves during the transfer period. Nick “njr” Rapier moved from Disrupt Gaming to DarkZero following Matt “HotanCold” Stevens’ departure from DZ.

The NAL will kick off Stage One of the 2021 campaign with just nine teams after Altiora left the scene. The league will be played on LAN at the Esports Arena in Las Vegas in a bubble-esque environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.