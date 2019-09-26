Obey Alliance returns to Rainbow Six esports with a new roster

It’s been quite some time since Rainbow Six Siege esports fans have seen Obey Alliance in the scene, but the organization threw its hat back in the ring today.

Coach “Xecration” will lead the new squad in the upcoming season of the Challenger League. Seth “Abunai” Pinkney and Pablo “Gryxr” Rebeil will head up entry roles with Roman “Forrest” Breaux serving as a flex and Joseph “Phozzo” Eisenmann and Seth “Callout” Mik running support.

If some of these names sound familiar, it’s because these players have been around the block. Coming all the way back from Team Proximity and retaining most of their core roster through a transition to the Pittsburgh Embers, this squad may have what it takes to battle through to the Pro League. They were most recently active during stage two of the United States Nationals where they had yet to qualify.

The last time fans saw Obey Alliance in R6 esports was October 2018, right before the team dropped its roster and fled the scene after placing last in season eight of the Pro League. Obey’s former roster featured familiar faces that have since moved on to have some success in the Pro League. Alexander “Skys” Magor is now shredding on Team Reciprocity, while Dylan Bosco is a staple of the Spacestation Gaming roster.

Obey doesn’t get to just waltz back into the Pro League, though. The team will have to battle through the Challenger League gauntlet if they want a seat at the table. As with any Challenger League in the R6 scene, there’s a wealth of talent just waiting to be scooped up by an organization—and it looks like Obey is coming correct with its roster.

Obey Alliance’s acquisition of this lineup could be the push the team needs to break through to the next level of competitive play. Fans will want to keep an eye on the Rainbow Six Siege Challenger League this year. There’s been a lot of talk about a change in guard coming with the rise of Challenger League teams.

Fans can catch the Obey Alliance roster in action tonight during the R6 USN Stage Three Eastern Qualifiers on the official R6 broadcast. For more information regarding the Challenger League, fans can visit the official ESL page here.