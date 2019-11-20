Nyx to Team Reciprocity, Skys to DarkZero in R6 Pro League trade

Zachary “Nyx” Thomas and Alexander “Skys” Magor have swapped orgs in what looks to be a beneficial trade between Team Reciprocity and DarkZero Esports, the organizations announced today.

A massive roster shuffle within the Rainbow Six Pro League is beginning to take shape following these two players leaving their longtime organizations. Both DarkZero and Reciprocity are Pro League institutions at this point but the past two seasons of the Pro League haven’t yielded much outside of regular season play. This trade could be the change that both squads need to elevate their respective organizations to the next level.

Nyx helped carry DarkZero through a triumphant season 10 of the Pro League. The squad nabbed first in the North American and the division’s first seed in the Tokoname, Japan Finals. DarkZero suffered a 2-0 loss in the grand finals to Natus Vincere but proved dominant throughout the majority of the tournament. DarkZero’s performance at the finals came as no surprise since the team finished the regular season with a 10-3-1 record.

Nyx on Twitter Announcement made, lets get to work 💪 https://t.co/ziAhkmnQSa

Nyx’s arrival on Reciprocity also led to the team trading roster staple Skys, who had been a tremendous asset to the team since he joined at the onset of 2019. Despite taking a 2-1 loss to Natus Vincere at the Pro League Finals, Skys actually posted some decent numbers in the semifinal loss, according to stats made available on Siege.gg.

DarkZero Esports on Twitter We’re thrilled to announce that @KidSkys has joined the DarkZero R6 roster! We look forward to Alex joining us in Houston and getting back to work! Welcome to the team! #GoingDark

Fans of Rainbow Six esports knew a massive shuffle was in the works but this trade is by far the highest-profile roster move thus far. And there should be more moves coming down the pipeline soon.

Season 11 of the Pro League will have a lot of fresh faces with all the new blood coming up from the Challenger League. If this shuffle is as massive as most people expect it to be, then fans are going to be seeing a fair amount of familiar faces dawning different colors in the upcoming season.