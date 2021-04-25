Natus Vincere secure first place in EUL after BDS loss

BDS Esport’s loss to Virtus Pro has guaranteed Natus Vincere place first in Stage One of the Rainbow Six Siege EUL, regardless of the outcome of the NAVI-G2 matchup later today.

BDS’s loss ensures they stay at 20 total points for the season. NAVI currently have 20 points but own the head-to-head victory over BDS. NAVI’s final game of the stage will be against G2, but no matter what happens, they’re locked in first.

NAVI have had a massive resurgence during 2021. The addition of Rickard “Secretly” Olofsson and Nathan Sharp have injected the lineup with new energy. Veterans Byron “Blurr” Murray and Jack “Doki” Robertson lead the league in SiegeGG Rating and Entry +/-, respectively.

Three members of Navi—Blurr, Doki, and Nathan—have been a part of a massive swell of excellent EUL players from the U.K. Former NAVI player Ben “CTZN” McMillan has been excellent for G2, and cowana Gaming, a 4/5ths U.K. roster finished third in the stage. Jordan “Kayak” Morley, who went to G2 from cowana, might be in the Rookie of the Year conversation.

NAVI did not qualify for the Six Invitational 2021, meaning they’ll have lots of time to watch film and prepare for the next stage of the EUL. Their momentum could take a bit of a hit through a lack of upper-level playing experience, which could lead to a bit of rust when the next stage comes. Stage Two’s start time has not been announced.