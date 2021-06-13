NAL Stage 2 schedule, scores, and standings

LAN will return as well.

Photo by Kirill Bashkirov via Ubisoft

The NAL is back in Las Vegas, Nevada, with all its trash-talking trappings.

The league still sits at nine teams, throwing a bit of a wrench into the scheduling, and the truncated schedule brought on by the postponement of the Six Invitational isn’t helping. Regardless, some of the best Rainbow Six Siege in the world is played in the NAL. North America boasts the second-best finish at SI 2021 and has been lauded for its tactical depth and regimented gameplay.

Here are the scores and standings for the second stage of the NAL, which begins June 15.

Schedule

June 15

Disrupt vs. TSM
Mirage vs. DarkZero
Soniqs vs. Spacestation
Oxygen vs. beastcoast

June 16

Spacestation vs. DarkZero
TSM vs. beastcoast
Disrupt vs. XSET
Mirage vs. Oxygen

June 22

TSM vs. DarkZero
Disrupt vs. Spacestation
Mirage vs. beastcoast
Soniqs vs. XSET

June 23

Oxygen vs. XSET
Soniqs vs. beastcoast
Spacestation vs. Mirage
DarkZero vs. Disrupt

June 30

beastcoast vs. XSET
Spacestation vs. Oxygen
DarkZero vs. Soniqs
TSM vs. Mirage

July 7

Oxygen vs. Soniqs
XSET vs. Mirage
beastcoast vs. Disrupt
Spacestation vs. TSM

July 14

Soniqs vs. Mirage
Oxygen vs. Disrupt
XSET vs. TSM
beastcoast vs. DarkZero

July 21

Mirage vs. Disrupt
Soniqs vs. TSM
DarkZero vs. Oxygen
Spacestation vs. XSET

July 28

Spacestation vs. beastcoast
DarkZero vs. XSET
TSM vs. Oxygen
Disrupt vs. Soniqs

Standings

PlaceNameRecordRD DifferentialPoints
1Oxygen0-0
2Soniqs0-0
3Mirage0-0
4Disrupt0-0
5TSM0-0
6DarkZero0-0
7Spacestation0-0
8beastcoast0-0
9XSET0-0