NAL Stage 2 schedule, scores, and standings

The NAL is back in Las Vegas, Nevada, with all its trash-talking trappings.
The league still sits at nine teams, throwing a bit of a wrench into the scheduling, and the truncated schedule brought on by the postponement of the Six Invitational isn’t helping. Regardless, some of the best Rainbow Six Siege in the world is played in the NAL. North America boasts the second-best finish at SI 2021 and has been lauded for its tactical depth and regimented gameplay.
Here are the scores and standings for the second stage of the NAL, which begins June 15.
Schedule
June 15
Disrupt vs. TSM
Mirage vs. DarkZero
Soniqs vs. Spacestation
Oxygen vs. beastcoast
June 16
Spacestation vs. DarkZero
TSM vs. beastcoast
Disrupt vs. XSET
Mirage vs. Oxygen
June 22
TSM vs. DarkZero
Disrupt vs. Spacestation
Mirage vs. beastcoast
Soniqs vs. XSET
June 23
Oxygen vs. XSET
Soniqs vs. beastcoast
Spacestation vs. Mirage
DarkZero vs. Disrupt
June 30
beastcoast vs. XSET
Spacestation vs. Oxygen
DarkZero vs. Soniqs
TSM vs. Mirage
July 7
Oxygen vs. Soniqs
XSET vs. Mirage
beastcoast vs. Disrupt
Spacestation vs. TSM
July 14
Soniqs vs. Mirage
Oxygen vs. Disrupt
XSET vs. TSM
beastcoast vs. DarkZero
July 21
Mirage vs. Disrupt
Soniqs vs. TSM
DarkZero vs. Oxygen
Spacestation vs. XSET
July 28
Spacestation vs. beastcoast
DarkZero vs. XSET
TSM vs. Oxygen
Disrupt vs. Soniqs
Standings
|Place
|Name
|Record
|RD Differential
|Points
|1
|Oxygen
|0-0
|2
|Soniqs
|0-0
|3
|Mirage
|0-0
|4
|Disrupt
|0-0
|5
|TSM
|0-0
|6
|DarkZero
|0-0
|7
|Spacestation
|0-0
|8
|beastcoast
|0-0
|9
|XSET
|0-0