NAL Stage 2 schedule, scores, and standings

LAN will return as well.

The NAL is back in Las Vegas, Nevada, with all its trash-talking trappings.

The league still sits at nine teams, throwing a bit of a wrench into the scheduling, and the truncated schedule brought on by the postponement of the Six Invitational isn’t helping. Regardless, some of the best Rainbow Six Siege in the world is played in the NAL. North America boasts the second-best finish at SI 2021 and has been lauded for its tactical depth and regimented gameplay.

Here are the scores and standings for the second stage of the NAL, which begins June 15.

Schedule

June 15

Disrupt vs. TSM

Mirage vs. DarkZero

Soniqs vs. Spacestation

Oxygen vs. beastcoast

June 16

Spacestation vs. DarkZero

TSM vs. beastcoast

Disrupt vs. XSET

Mirage vs. Oxygen

June 22

TSM vs. DarkZero

Disrupt vs. Spacestation

Mirage vs. beastcoast

Soniqs vs. XSET

June 23

Oxygen vs. XSET

Soniqs vs. beastcoast

Spacestation vs. Mirage

DarkZero vs. Disrupt

June 30

beastcoast vs. XSET

Spacestation vs. Oxygen

DarkZero vs. Soniqs

TSM vs. Mirage

July 7

Oxygen vs. Soniqs

XSET vs. Mirage

beastcoast vs. Disrupt

Spacestation vs. TSM

July 14

Soniqs vs. Mirage

Oxygen vs. Disrupt

XSET vs. TSM

beastcoast vs. DarkZero

July 21

Mirage vs. Disrupt

Soniqs vs. TSM

DarkZero vs. Oxygen

Spacestation vs. XSET

July 28

Spacestation vs. beastcoast

DarkZero vs. XSET

TSM vs. Oxygen

Disrupt vs. Soniqs

Standings