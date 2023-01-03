Luminosity Gaming leaves Rainbow Six Siege’s competitive scene

The organization failed to make its mark on the NA scene.

Luminosity has departed the Rainbow Six Siege competitive scene and disbanded its roster less than a year following its return, the organization revealed earlier today.

It is not their first departure from the scene, having first departed in late 2019, before coming back last year, signing ATK’s entire roster.

The team fell short of expectations, however. It didn’t qualify for the 2023 Six Invitational by failing in the North American qualifier. Then, it ended the last SCS Season with a disappointing result after losing in the quarterfinals last month.

Today we’re announcing our departure from @R6esportsNA.



We’re wishing our entire roster the best of luck in their next adventure 💙 pic.twitter.com/QpQQTS1u4v — Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) January 3, 2023

All players and staff from the team are now free agents, and it’s still unclear what the future holds for them. Head coach Waiffer hinted at signing for another team soon, but has yet to reveal more information on the matter.

Last June, Luminosity Gaming also departed VALORANT‘s competitive scene shortly before Riot Games’ plans of switching to a semi-franchised regional leagues for the next season were announced.

On the other side, Luminosity Gaming has extended the contracts of its Apex Legends competitive team last fall, ahead of the 2023 season.

It also signed with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player Maister, currently ranked as the sixth-best player in the world, as well as more content creators focused on various competitive games to promote the brand.