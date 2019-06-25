Luminosity fail to close out Soniqs in R6 Pro League NA matchday 3

The Rainbow Six Pro League North American division got a healthy dose of drama tonight as the two new Pro League teams squared off against each other.

Luminosity Gaming, who swept in earlier today to announce the organization’s acquisition of the ‘92 Dream Team roster, faced Soniqs Esports.

Round one was entirely one-sided for LG. In fact, the broadcasters even speculated that it would be a pretty quick match for Luminosity, a rather bold prediction based off of just one round.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter OK, this round was… something else! @Luminosity barely survived the rush, but @RexenR6 was there to save the day! #R6PL https://t.co/1IOQ6ghJoX

Even in round two, where Soniqs managed get the round down to a one-vs-one, Richie “Rexen” Coronado secured the round for another Luminosity win. For several more rounds, Soniqs seemed confused by Luminosity’s fast-and-loose playstyle, but they still managed to get it together in rounds three and five for wins.

On defense, Soniqs looked in far better shape as they edged out Luminosity in back-to-back rounds. Hookah proved much kinder to Soniqs the second time around and Luminosity stumbled—losing a 5-3 lead.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter What are the odds?! 🤣🤣 #R6PL https://t.co/VGY1TKWwMu

Soniqs continued on a tear as Luminosity seemingly lost their spark on the attack, and effectively handing Soniqs their first point in Pro League when they allowed Soniqs to reach match point at 6-5. And while Luminosity were able to grab the 12th round to avoid a loss, it was fitting to see Luminosity’s ex-Challenger League comrades take them down a peg after entering the pro scene with such fire.

As to be expected with a 6-6 draw, both teams performed poor and equally great at different points in the game. Given that both teams flailed around a bit, the phrase “mistakes were made” definitely fit with this matchup. It was a dramatic matchup to watch, but both teams still have plenty to work on as they move forward in the season. But for Soniqs, this is undoubtedly better than the two 7-3 losses they experienced in their first week.

The North American division of R6 Pro League returns Wednesday, June 26 for matchday 4. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.