Here are the standings for R6 DreamHack Montreal

The Rainbow Six Siege DreamHack Montreal Minor is underway. With a collective $75,000 and a spot in the Six Invitational on the line, every division is looking for a win—especially North America.
The money is nice but for many teams, the slot in the Six Invitational is the real reward here. North America is looking for redemption at this event after a poor showing at the Six Major Raleigh last month. Securing a slot in the Six Invitational would ease the pain for North American supporters.
DarkZero Esports, Spacestation Gaming, TSM, and Team Liquid have all advanced to the quarterfinals. Other teams failed to show up to their matchups and it showed. G2 Esports, in particular, underperformed in their matchup with Liquid. The former European division powerhouse failed to pick up a single round on Kafe against Liquid, who were looking in rare form during their best-of-three series.
TSM further upset the balance with their win over FaZe Clan, who are a dominant force in Latin America. The win here is surprising considering the level of skill FaZe has shown the past two seasons. TSM has underperformed at every turn in the Pro League and seeing them become the new LAN monsters is sure to excite NA supporters.
Spacestaion Gaming continues to look strong on LAN and the addition of Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski seems like it was a worthwhile pickup. Having another big name to compliment the SSG ranks only adds clout and confidence to the roster going forward. It’s likely the team will make it to the finals if they keep this pace.
Here are the current standings for the DreamHack Montreal Minor.
Group stage
Winner’s Matches
Team Liquid vs. G2 Esports
Team Liquid win 2-1
- ClubHouse: 7-5 G2
- Kafe: 7-0 Liquid
- Coastline: 7-5 Liquid
DarkZero Esports vs. Evil Geniuses
DarkZero Esports win 2-1
- Consulate: 7-4 Evil Geniuses
- ClubHouse: 8-7 DarkZero
- Border: 7-5 DarkZero
TSM vs. FaZe Clan
TSM win 2-1
- Consulate: 7-3 TSM
- Bank: 7-2 FaZe Clan
- ClubHouse: 7-4 TSM
Team Reciprocity vs. Spacestaion Gaming
Spacestation Gaming win 2-1
- ClubHouse: 7-4 Spacestation
- Consulate: 7-2 Team Reciprocity
- Bank: 7-3 Spacestation
Group A
Team Liquid vs. Luminosity Gaming
Liquid win 2-0
- Border: 8-6 Liquid
- Bank: 7-2 Liquid
G2 Esports vs. BDS Esport
G2 Esports win 2-0
- ClubHouse: 7-4 G2
- Kafe: 7-4 G2
Group B
Father’s Back vs. DarkZero Esports
DarkZero win 2-0
- Consulate: 7-2 DarkZero
- Clubhouse: 7-1 DarkZero
Evil Geniuses vs. LiViD Gaming
Evil Geniuses win 2-0
- Consulate: 7-2 Evil Geniuses
- Bank: 7-3 Evil Geniuses
Group C
TSM vs. Soniqs
TSM win 2-0
- Kafe: 7-3 TSM
- Villa: 7-1 TSM
FaZe Clan vs. Super Nova Inc.
FaZe Clan win 2-0
- Villa: 7-1 FaZe Clan
- Consulate: 7-0 FaZe Clan
Group D
Team Reciprocity vs. CHAOS
Team Reciprocity win 2-0
- Coastline: 7-2 Team Reciprocity
- Consulate: 7-3 Team Reciprocity
Spacestation Gaming vs. Rogue
Spacestation Gaming win 2-0
- Bank: 7-1 Spacestation
- ClubHouse: 7-4 Spacestation
The Rainbow Six Siege DreamHack Montreal Minor is just getting started. Fans can watch the official broadcast of onstage matches here.