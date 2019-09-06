Here are the standings for R6 DreamHack Montreal

The Rainbow Six Siege DreamHack Montreal Minor is underway. With a collective $75,000 and a spot in the Six Invitational on the line, every division is looking for a win—especially North America.

The money is nice but for many teams, the slot in the Six Invitational is the real reward here. North America is looking for redemption at this event after a poor showing at the Six Major Raleigh last month. Securing a slot in the Six Invitational would ease the pain for North American supporters.

DarkZero Esports, Spacestation Gaming, TSM, and Team Liquid have all advanced to the quarterfinals. Other teams failed to show up to their matchups and it showed. G2 Esports, in particular, underperformed in their matchup with Liquid. The former European division powerhouse failed to pick up a single round on Kafe against Liquid, who were looking in rare form during their best-of-three series.

TSM further upset the balance with their win over FaZe Clan, who are a dominant force in Latin America. The win here is surprising considering the level of skill FaZe has shown the past two seasons. TSM has underperformed at every turn in the Pro League and seeing them become the new LAN monsters is sure to excite NA supporters.

Spacestaion Gaming continues to look strong on LAN and the addition of Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski seems like it was a worthwhile pickup. Having another big name to compliment the SSG ranks only adds clout and confidence to the roster going forward. It’s likely the team will make it to the finals if they keep this pace.

Here are the current standings for the DreamHack Montreal Minor.

Group stage

Winner’s Matches

Team Liquid vs. G2 Esports

Team Liquid win 2-1

ClubHouse: 7-5 G2

Kafe: 7-0 Liquid

Coastline: 7-5 Liquid

DarkZero Esports vs. Evil Geniuses

DarkZero Esports win 2-1

Consulate: 7-4 Evil Geniuses

ClubHouse: 8-7 DarkZero

Border: 7-5 DarkZero

TSM vs. FaZe Clan

TSM win 2-1

Consulate: 7-3 TSM

Bank: 7-2 FaZe Clan

ClubHouse: 7-4 TSM

Team Reciprocity vs. Spacestaion Gaming

Spacestation Gaming win 2-1

ClubHouse: 7-4 Spacestation

Consulate: 7-2 Team Reciprocity

Bank: 7-3 Spacestation

Group A

Team Liquid vs. Luminosity Gaming

Liquid win 2-0

Border: 8-6 Liquid

Bank: 7-2 Liquid

G2 Esports vs. BDS Esport

G2 Esports win 2-0

ClubHouse: 7-4 G2

Kafe: 7-4 G2

Group B

Father’s Back vs. DarkZero Esports

DarkZero win 2-0

Consulate: 7-2 DarkZero

Clubhouse: 7-1 DarkZero

Evil Geniuses vs. LiViD Gaming

Evil Geniuses win 2-0

Consulate: 7-2 Evil Geniuses

Bank: 7-3 Evil Geniuses

Group C

TSM vs. Soniqs

TSM win 2-0

Kafe: 7-3 TSM

Villa: 7-1 TSM

FaZe Clan vs. Super Nova Inc.

FaZe Clan win 2-0

Villa: 7-1 FaZe Clan

Consulate: 7-0 FaZe Clan

Group D

Team Reciprocity vs. CHAOS

Team Reciprocity win 2-0

Coastline: 7-2 Team Reciprocity

Consulate: 7-3 Team Reciprocity

Spacestation Gaming vs. Rogue

Spacestation Gaming win 2-0

Bank: 7-1 Spacestation

ClubHouse: 7-4 Spacestation

The Rainbow Six Siege DreamHack Montreal Minor is just getting started. Fans can watch the official broadcast of onstage matches here.