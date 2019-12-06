Here are the standings and results for the Rainbow Six OGA PIT Minor

There are only a few slots left in the Six Invitational 2020 and one of the only ways to secure a spot is through the OGA PIT Minor.

With no shortage of talent competing in the minor, Rainbow Six fans are in for a show. G2 Esports have been hungry for a ticket to SI 2020 and their new lineup could nab them a slot in the international LAN event.

The competition at the OGA PIT is stiff and each team is gunning for that same SI 2020 slot. There’s only one chance left in each division after the OGA PIT to qualify for SI 2020, so it’s do-or-die for every team in attendance.

Here are the current standings.

Quarterfinals

Spacestation Gaming vs. NORA-Rengo

Spacestation Gaming win 2-0

Bank: 7-4 Spacestation win

Clubhouse: 7-3 Spacestation win

G2 Esports vs. MIBR

MIBR win 2-0

Villa: 7-1 G2 win

Clubhouse: 7-5 MIBR win

Consulate: 7-4 MIBR win

BDS Esport vs. Team Liquid

TBD

Team Secret vs. Luminosity Gaming

TBD