Here are the Rainbow Six Pro League Season 11 standings

After a long hiatus, the Rainbow Six Pro League has returned and with it comes a host of upsets and surprises. If matchday one is any indication, then it looks like season 11 will be just as divisive and chaotic as season 10.

The offseason saw some major roster moves that clearly inform where the trajectory of this season is headed. With G2 seemingly on the rise, and other squads already falling a bit short of expectations, matchday one was an odd start for the European division.

EU division standings

# Team Pts. W-D-L Map W-L Diff. 1) Team Empire 3 1-0-0 7-1 6 2) forZe 3 1-0-0 7-3 4 3) G2 Esports 3 1-0-0 7-5 2 4) Rogue 3 1-0-0 7-5 2 5) BDS Esport 0 0-0-1 5-7 -2 6) Chaos Esports Club 0 0-0-1 5-7 -2 7) Natus Vincere 0 0-0-1 3-7 -4 8) Team Vitality 0 0-0-1 1-7 -6

In an interesting start to season 11, the European division held many surprises for fans of the division. From G2 Esports coming back strong in their first matchup against BDS Esport to Team Vitality struggling to string together anything remotely close to a victory, the season is off to an odd start for the European division.

It’s much too soon to definitively state which team will end up where by the end of the season but some rosters look more promising than others. G2 have been the subject of much criticism this past year since the team hasn’t been able to keep consistent momentum in and out of the Pro League but their close 7-5 over BDS is a promising way to start a paradigm shift for the organization.

Conversely, Vitality looked extremely rough in their 1-7 loss against Team Empire. It’s not a shock that Empire came out on top in the match but a 7-1 win to start gives Empire some great momentum at the onset of the season. Fans are more than aware that if given an inch, Empire will run a mile and then some.

Fans can catch every division’s official broadcast here.