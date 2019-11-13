Giants bench Alphama following R6 Pro League Finals defeat

Léo “Alphama” Robine has been benched by Giants Gaming following the team’s quarterfinal loss to Aerowolf at the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League Finals in Japan last weekend.

Alphama had been a key player on the roster since they operated under LeStream Esport in 2018. Since then, Alphama has contributed to Giants’ success in the Pro League, helping propel the squad to two Pro League Finals. The team had been the leader of the European division in season 10 until Natus Vincere edged them out in the dying days of the season.

Despite making the Pro League Finals two years in a row, both years have yielded poor results. In season nine, the team was immediately dispatched by FaZe Clan in the quarterfinals. And in season 10, Aerowolf earned a narrow 2-1 victory over Giants during their quarterfinal matchup. These two performances, combined with a loss at the Allied Esports Vegas Minor to a newly-relegated Team Secret, could explain why the team is looking to make a change.

Alphama on Twitter With that said, Giants will do everything to facilitate my transfer to the best opportunity I get. If you wish to express your interest please contact @RobzR6 or David@giantsgaming.pro Also everyone involved in Giants is truly passionate and has always been really supportive.

Alphama’s former organization had nothing but kind words to say when it announced his transition to the bench. The org highlighted Alphama’s professionalism, dedication, and his in-game versatility in its official statement. Giants will be looking to help facilitate Alphama’s transfer to another team, according to Alphama.

The season 10 Pro League Finals closed out last weekend in Tokoname, Japan. The Pro League is now on break, but fans of R6 esports can look forward to OGA PIT and the USN finals in December.