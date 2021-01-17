G2 take down BDS to win EUL Finals

G2 Esports defeated BDS Esport 3-2 today to take home the Rainbow Six Siege EU League trophy.

G2 were previously the undisputed best team in Rainbow Six Siege for two years running. After a defeat at the 2019 Raleigh Major grand finals to Team Empire, however, it was clear they’d need to re-tool their team to regain their top spot.

It took a last-second clutch from Australian import Jake “Virtue” Grannan on the final round of the first map and victories in the final two maps of the series, but G2 are back on the winners’ podium.

It has been around two years since G2 won a league or Major title. Their most recent major tournament victory was the Six Invitational 2019.

G2 were led in the stat department by Ben “CTZN” McMillan, who posted a 53-38 K/D, 73-percent KOST, and a match-high 14-2 Entry (+/-) over five maps.

Both G2 and BDS will represent Europe in February’s Six Invitational along with Virtus Pro, Team Empire, and MKERS.