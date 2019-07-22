G2 dominate PENTA in R6 EU matchday 7

Season 10 of the Rainbow Six Pro League has been a bit disappointing for the European division. With G2 and PENTA both in rough spots in the standings, matchday seven was an important day for both squads. PENTA needed the win to climb over G2, but as usual, G2 spoiled the fun.

PENTA played a bit recklessly in the opening rounds, and to no avail. Runouts and over-peeking had disastrous consequences in the first few defenses for PENTA. G2 were always ready to set up a re-frag or confidently push defenders. G2’s Juhani “Kantoraketti” Toivonen exemplified control as he convincingly strolled into the Armory site to lock it down in round one.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter You just need to walk into the site! 4Head @G2Kantoraketti #R6PL https://t.co/NB36bE2SBX

Lucas “Hungry” Reich answered G2’s confidence with a 4K on Armory as Smoke to pick up PENTA’s first round of the match. The win didn’t convert to any kind of momentum, but if PENTA grabbed at least one more round on defense, it’d put them in a more typical and beneficial position in the match.

PENTA botched a three-vs-two situation to give G2 a 4-1 lead heading into the half. G2 brought their own momentum to the match and didn’t need to make any from scratch. Julian “ENEMY” Blin sacrificed PENTA’s Lesion utility by futilely running out on Kanto. The rest of PENTA made up for the failed runout in a strong team effort on top floor defense to bring it to a 4-2 deficit, which is more typical to see at the half.

G2 predictably continued to show up on the defensive side of the match to push the lead to 5-2. Daniel “Goga” Mazorra Romero cleaned up any remaining PENTA attackers in round eight to get his team match point and another point to boost them up over PENTA. G2 put a bow on it at 7-2 with a perfect defensive round.

This win over PENTA gives G2 some much-needed points and puts them further away from relegation. Fans saw a more familiar show from G2 in this matchup against PENTA. Conversely, PENTA looked rough throughout the match and continued their season 10 rut. G2 will look to climb over a few more squads in the second half of season 10.

The Rainbow Six Pro League will return in September following the Six Major Raleigh in August. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.