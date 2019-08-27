Every pool at the Rainbow Six Siege DreamHack Montreal Minor looks like a Group of Death

The pools for the 2019 Rainbow Six Siege DreamHack Montreal Minor have been revealed and each one looks incredibly intense.

The Montreal Minor will feature Six Major Raleigh participants like Spacestation Gaming, TSM, G2 Esports, DarkZero Esports, Evil Geniuses, and FaZe Clan. Other featured teams haven’t been seen much since the close of the first half of season 10 of the Pro League. But Luminosity, Team Reciprocity, Team Liquid, CHAOS, and Father’s Back will all be back in action.

Perhaps the most evenly-matched pool will be Group D. Team Reciprocity, SSG, and CHAOS should have a tough time edging one another out of the running. SSG had an impressive run in the Raleigh Major before being eliminated in the quarterfinals, so they’ll be the favorite in this group. CHAOS have been known to upstage some of the better EU division teams, often upsetting predictions.

If Team Reciprocity and SSG end up coming to blows on the main stage, it should be a great show considering the amount of backlash from fans after SSG were invited to Raleigh over Reciprocity.

Group A features Liquid, Luminosity, and G2. While this seems like an open and shut case for another G2 sweep, the team didn’t look like their immortal selves in Raleigh. Teams will be looking to capitalize on that weakness if it hasn’t been addressed by G2.

APAC invitee Father’s Back and NA teams Evil Geniuses and DarkZero have their work cut out for themselves as well. Oddly enough, Father’s Back don’t have any wins in the regular Pro League season, but as TSM proved in Raleigh, LAN is a completely different game. DarkZero and Evil Geniuses will both be hungry for a win in Montreal after their tough losses in Raleigh.

Group C looks a bit odd with Soniqs, FaZe, and TSM. Soniqs have done little to nothing in the Pro League and the same can be said for TSM. The latter of the two North American teams at least had a decent showing at the Raleigh Major until they played G2. Soniqs will also be debuting two new players after dropping John “Avian” Ackerly and Jason “GhxsT” Luu. The new recruits have yet to be announced by the organization.

The fourth and final slot in all of the groups will be decided on Sept. 5 during the Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC) qualifiers. Four BYOC finalists will be placed in randomly-selected groups to round out the competition.

The tournament will run from Sept. 6 to 8. Fans can catch the official stream and Twitch Drops here.