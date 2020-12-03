Easilyy retires from Rainbow Six Siege

Veteran support player Kevin “Easilyy” Skokowski announced his retirement from competitive Rainbow Six Siege today after being benched by the Susquehanna Soniqs.

“I will be retiring from Rainbow Six pro play permanently effective immediately,” Easilyy said. “I would like to thank everyone who has supported me on this five-year journey. R6 will always be a huge part of my life, I have been through all the ups and downs of the game and sure I complain about it but I love this game and it’s the reason I’ve met people I consider some of my closest friends.”

Easilyy said he’ll continue streaming after a break and would consider coaching.

Easilyy was one of the longest-tenured Rainbow Six players, hailing from Xbox all the way to PC. His most infamous tenure was with Rogue as a part of a team full of excellent individual players who never lived up to their potential. In total, Easilyy qualified for three Six Invitationals and won the 2018 US Nationals and 2019 DreamHack Valencia with Rogue.

As a part of the Soniqs, Easilyy excelled on his hard breach/anchor roles. The team never broke into the top tier of North America but came close several times, the closest being in a marathon vs. DarkZero at the August NA Mini-Major qualifier.

The Soniqs slumped during the second Stage of the NAL and chose to bench most of their team during the free agency windfall that came after the departure of eUnited and Tempo Storm from Rainbow Six.