Disrupt brings Easilyy out of retirement for coaching position

Disrupt Gaming has brought in retired Rainbow Six Siege support player Kevin “Easilyy” Skokowski as a coach, the organization announced today.

Easilyy will bring stability and a mind for the game to Disrupt. He recently played in the NAL for Susquehanna Soniqs but failed to crack the top four in either of the stages. Regardless of results, Easilyy was widely considered one of the game’s top supports and spent time with Rogue, 1nFamy, and Elevate before signing with Soniqs. He retired in late 2020 after being benched from Soniqs’ starting roster along with three other members in what became a complete roster overhaul.

Disrupt finished fourth in the NAL’s first stage, becoming one of the first non-big four NA R6 teams to crack into the all-important top four. Throughout 2020, the top four consisted of the dominant powers: Spacestation, TSM, DarkZero, and Oxygen. But Disrupt’s placing guaranteed the team 275 SI Points, which are used to qualify for the largest tournament in Rainbow Six, the Six Invitational.

Only Oxygen remained in the top four during the first stage of 2021. Regular season placement is of importance since SI Points are awarded at Majors and during the regular season. In terms of making the Six Invitational, Rainbow Six‘s biggest event, Disrupt is on the right path.