DarkZero star Hyper questionable for NA November Mini-Major

Reigning Rainbow Six Siege NA Mini-Major champions DarkZero Esports have been dealt a potentially devastating blow.

Star entry fragger Paul “Hyper” Kontopanagiotis may miss the Mini-Major entirely due to “non-COVID-19 medical reasons,” DarkZero announced today. The organization said Hyper is “sitting out of practice and the decision to play will be made on gameday,” which is Nov. 13.

Due to non-COVID medical reasons, @HyperR6S is questionable to compete at the NAL November Major. Paul is currently sitting out of practice and the decision to play will be made on gameday Nov 13th. — DarkZero Esports (@DarkZeroGG) November 10, 2020

Hyper is one of the best players in Rainbow Six. He’s known for his Zofia play and the absurd amount of rounds he’s clutched.

Hyper tweeted that he’s “dealing with some personal health issues that popped out of nowhere.” But he said he’ll “absolutely refuse to sit out unless [he’s] advised by [his] doctor or in poor condition.”

Dealing with some personal health issues that popped out of nowhere, I absolutely refuse to sit out unless im advised by my doctor or in poor condition https://t.co/GyIoiM7tLR — Paul ひ | DZ (@HyperR6S) November 10, 2020

The team isn’t without other options, though. Head coach Brandon “BC” Carr was a stellar player in his own right and would likely take Hyper’s spot. DarkZero brand coordinator Jordan “BKN” Soojan is a former professional player as well.

DarkZero’s strength lies in their coordination. The loss of Hyper doesn’t just mean the loss of his gunfighting ability. It’d put a big dent in their synergy on the server. If he can’t play or isn’t at 100 percent, the reigning NAL Mini-Major champions will have a tough uphill battle ahead.