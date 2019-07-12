CHAOS repeat DreamHack lockout against PENTA in R6 Pro League EU matchday 5

CHAOS and PENTA found themselves at odds once again today in the Rainbow Six Pro League EU matchday five. The two teams come back to regular season play after CHAOS ousted PENTA in DreamHack Valencia last week.

The match started out one-sided enough, with CHAOS slapping PENTA in the first two rounds. Fans needed no further proof other than Mattias Johannes “Renuilz” Nordebäck snapping onto four PENTA attackers to rack up the 4K in round two.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter Surrounded? That’s target rich environment! @Renuilz gets a 7 second quad! 😲😲😲 #R6PL https://t.co/tjgY4G3vhE

CHAOS dominated PENTA for four rounds. Even when PENTA enlisted the flexing power of a Montagne play, CHAOS still handled business on Coastline. Ghassan “Milosh” Finge said that had the Lesion not deployed a Gu Mine in the right position, then the match may have gone another way. But this scoreline better resembles what went down between the two European squads at DreamHack Valencia.

ESL Rainbow Six on Twitter And that’s how you deal with Monty post plant! 😎 @Renuilz #R6PL https://t.co/Li26AaSu1l

PENTA’s Ferenc “SirBoss” Mérész and Jean “RevaN” Prudenti were both absent from the match, leaving subs to shoulder the matchup. Luckily for PENTA, round five finally went their way, even after losing both a Zofia and Montagne almost instantly in the round.

No momentum was gained for PENTA, though, and it’s easy to blame that on PENTA enlisting three players to deal with one Lesion player. There’s just no evident reason for that type of bunch up at all, especially when, as Milosh said, “there’s 15 seconds left, god dammit.”

The streak of bad luck continued on defense for PENTA when they lost their first defensive round and allowed CHAOS to reach match point at 6-1. Renuilz wrapped the match at 7-1 with a punishing series of frags.

CHAOS locked out PENTA from gaining a single point, which has to add insult to injury when considering the result at DreamHack. Two back-to-back losses to the same team can’t be the best for morale, but there are a couple of factors that could have been to blame for PENTA’s poor performance. Running two subs instead of main roster players may have hindered PENTA’s progress in the match, but the former top-tier team has been doing poorly recently in most facets of R6 esports.

CHAOS, on the other hand, continue to be an entertaining and intriguing team to watch. The squad came alive in season nine of the Rainbow Six Pro League and they haven’t let up since. There’s a lot of choke potential in late-match scenarios, but CHAOS remain a fan favorite after today’s match with PENTA.

The EU division of R6 Pro League returns on Monday, July 15 with matchday six. Fans can catch the official broadcast here.