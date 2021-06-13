BR6 Stage 2 schedule, scores, and standings

LATAM cemented itself as Rainbow Six Siege‘s premiere region with its dominance of the Six Invitational 2021.
Ninjas in Pyjamas won the tournament, but other LATAM teams like MiBR and Team Liquid proved themselves to be world-class as well. Now Rainbow Six‘s de facto best region will return for the BR6, which will feed into the Copa Elite Six. The BR6 is important for Major and Invitational Qualification, since placements help determine all-important “SI Points.”
The BR6 will return on June 19.
Schedule, cores
June 19
Liquid vs. NiP
Team oNe vs. Black Dragons
W7M vs. Santos
FaZe Clan vs. MiBR
June 20
Team oNe vs. INTZ
MiBR vs. NiP
FURIA vs. Santos
FaZe Clan vs. Liquid
June 26
MiBR vs. FURIA
INTZ vs. Black Dragons
NiP vs. Santos
FaZe Clan vs. Team oNe
June 27
FaZe Clan vs. Black Dragons
Liquid vs. INTZ
FURIA vs. NiP
MiBR vs. W7M
July 3
Team oNe vs. Santos
MiBR vs. INTZ
NiP vs. Black Dragons
W7M vs. Liquid
July 4
INTZ vs. Santos
W7M vs. Team oNe
Black Dragons vs. FURIA
NiP vs. FaZe Clan
July 10
Liquid vs. Team oNe
FURIA vs. INTZ
FaZe Clan vs. Santos
W7M vs. Black Dragons
July 11
W7M vs. NiP
FaZe Clan vs. INTZ
MiBR vs. Santos
Liquid vs. FURIA
July 16
Team oNe vs. FURIA
MiBR vs. Team oNe
W7M vs. FaZe Clan
Liquid vs. Black Dragons
July 17
FURIA vs. W7M
Liquid vs. Santos
Black Dragons vs. MiBR
NiP vs. INTZ
July 18
FaZe Clan vs. FURIA
INTZ vs. W7M
NiP vs. Team oNe
Black Dragons vs. Santos
Liquid vs. MiBR
