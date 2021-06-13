BR6 Stage 2 schedule, scores, and standings

LATAM cemented itself as Rainbow Six Siege‘s premiere region with its dominance of the Six Invitational 2021.

Ninjas in Pyjamas won the tournament, but other LATAM teams like MiBR and Team Liquid proved themselves to be world-class as well. Now Rainbow Six‘s de facto best region will return for the BR6, which will feed into the Copa Elite Six. The BR6 is important for Major and Invitational Qualification, since placements help determine all-important “SI Points.”

The BR6 will return on June 19.

Schedule, cores

June 19

Liquid vs. NiP

Team oNe vs. Black Dragons

W7M vs. Santos

FaZe Clan vs. MiBR

June 20

Team oNe vs. INTZ

MiBR vs. NiP

FURIA vs. Santos

FaZe Clan vs. Liquid

June 26

MiBR vs. FURIA

INTZ vs. Black Dragons

NiP vs. Santos

FaZe Clan vs. Team oNe

June 27

FaZe Clan vs. Black Dragons

Liquid vs. INTZ

FURIA vs. NiP

MiBR vs. W7M

July 3

Team oNe vs. Santos

MiBR vs. INTZ

NiP vs. Black Dragons

W7M vs. Liquid

July 4

INTZ vs. Santos

W7M vs. Team oNe

Black Dragons vs. FURIA

NiP vs. FaZe Clan

July 10

Liquid vs. Team oNe

FURIA vs. INTZ

FaZe Clan vs. Santos

W7M vs. Black Dragons

July 11

W7M vs. NiP

FaZe Clan vs. INTZ

MiBR vs. Santos

Liquid vs. FURIA

July 16

Team oNe vs. FURIA

MiBR vs. Team oNe

W7M vs. FaZe Clan

Liquid vs. Black Dragons

July 17

FURIA vs. W7M

Liquid vs. Santos

Black Dragons vs. MiBR

NiP vs. INTZ

July 18

FaZe Clan vs. FURIA

INTZ vs. W7M

NiP vs. Team oNe

Black Dragons vs. Santos

Liquid vs. MiBR

Standings