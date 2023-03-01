Best Brava synergies in Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege is full of operators with unique abilities and gadgets that can help their team defend or attack objectives. Some gadgets are meant to directly support teammates, while others can deal heavy damage when used correctly. Other gadgets like Brava’s Kludge Drone allow players to exploit enemy gadgets for their benefit.

Brava’s Kludge Drone can capture and change the allegiance of enemy electronic devices. This powerful ability can help attackers ease their way into buildings or areas, but there are a few roadblocks in the way.

The Kludge Drone can’t break through walls or instantly find hard-to-see gadgets. It also can’t negate electronics that disable it, meaning it’ll need a helping hand. Luckily, there are several Brava synergies that capitalize on other operator gadgets for success.

Here are some of the most effective Brava synergies in Rainbow Six Siege.

IQ

IQ is one of the best operators to run alongside Brava, as she can identify and locate enemy electronics through obstacles. This makes it easier for Brava players to take control of these devices without having to search every corner of a room or building.

Some defender Gadgets are tough to spot, especially when entering an enemy-controlled area. Using IQ to scout ahead and identify targets for Brava’s Kludge Drone can significantly change the pace of a round. But don’t get bogged down by focusing on gadgets when enemies are still lurking around.

Thatcher

Some defender gadgets are challenging or impossible to capture with Kludge’s Drone while they’re active, which is where Thatcher comes into play. Thatcher’s EMP grenade can disable several gadgets for 10 seconds, providing a window for Brava to capture the devices.

Certain gadgets can easily disrupt defenders once they’re under Brava’s control. For example, using Thatcher’s EMP grenade disables Mute’s signal disruptor, allowing it to be captured by Brava. Once it reactivates, defender electronics will be disrupted in the area, making it tough to retake an area or objective.

Just be careful not to hit Brava’s drone with the EMP to avoid wasting both gadgets.

Breachers

Capturing enemy equipment is great, but only if you can reach them. Breachers are essential for any team, and Brava’s drone is no different. Hard breachers like Thermite and Hibana can punch a hole into a fortified area for Brava’s drone, allowing it to capture previously inaccessible electronics.

One specific breacher isn’t preferred for Brava as she can mesh with almost any of them. You’ll likely have a breacher in any scenario, so work together to capitalize on Brava’s ability.