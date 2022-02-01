All Rainbow Six Extraction weapons

Take a look at the available weapons.

Image via Ubisoft.

Rainbow Six Extraction adds an exciting twist to the traditional Rainbow Six Siege gameplay, as players must use the same Operators to battle a new terrifying threat. Players can dive into incursions with two friends as they complete objectives and attempt to escape with their lives. Going down on a mission means your Operator will be marked as MIA, and you’ll have to go back in to rescue them. 

Each Operator has a unique gadget or ability to help their team survive and a wide array of weapons at their disposal. Picking the proper weapon for a specific mission is vital, and players unlock more weapons for each Operator as they level them up. 

Here is a complete list of all weapons currently available for each Operator. If you don’t have access to a specific weapon, keep completing runs with the Operator to unlock it. 

Doc 

Primary Weapons

  • SG-CQB
  • MP5
  • P90
  • HK417

Secondary Weapons

  • P9
  • LFP586

Ela

Primary Weapons

  • Scorpion Evo 3 A1
  • FO-12
  • LMG-E
  • M762

Secondary Weapons

  • RG15
  • Pulse

Primary Weapons

  • M1014
  • UMP45
  • 556XI

Secondary Weapons

  • M45 MEUSOC
  • 5.7 USG

Alibi

Primary Weapons

  • Mx4 Storm
  • ACS12
  • ALDA 5.56

Secondary Weapons

  • Baliff 410
  • KERATOS .357

Finka

Primary Weapons

  • Spear .308
  • SASG-12
  • 6P41
  • 9x19VSN

Secondary Weapons

  • PMM
  • GSH-18
  • Hibana

Primary Weapons

  • Type-89
  • Supernova
  • MP5SD

Secondary Weapons

  • Bearing 9
  • P229
  • Lion

Primary Weapons

  • V308
  • HK417
  • SG-CQB
  • F2

Secondary Weapons

  • LFP586
  • P9
  • Sledge

Primary Weapons

  • M590A1
  • L85A2
  • AR33

Secondary Weapons

  • P226 MK 25
  • SMG-11
  • Vigil

Primary Weapons

  • K1A
  • BOSG.12.2
  • Mk 14 EBR

Secondary Weapons

  • SMG-12
  • C75 Auto
  • IQ

Primary Weapons

  • AUG A2
  • M870
  • MP7
  • 552 Commando

Secondary Weapons

  • P12

Jager

Primary Weapons

  • M870
  • MP7
  • 416-C Carbine
  • 552 Commando

Secondary Weapons

  • P12

Rook

Primary Weapons

  • P90
  • MP5
  • HK 417
  • SG-CQB

Secondary Weapons

  • LFP 586
  • P9

Fuze

Primary Weapons

  • 6P41
  • AK-12
  • SASG-12
  • Spear .308

Secondary Weapons

  • GSH-18
  • PMM

Smoke

Primary Weapons

  • L85A2
  • FMG-9
  • M590A1
  • MP5k

Secondary Weapons

  • P226 Mk
  • SMG-11

Tachanka

Primary Weapons

  • SASG-12
  • 9x19VSN
  • AK-12

Secondary Weapons

  • GSH-18
  • PMM

Capitao

Primary Weapons

  • PARA-308
  • M249
  • SPAS-15
  • M12

Secondary Weapons

  • PRB92

Gridlock

Primary Weapons

  • F90
  • M249 SAW
  • Commando 9

Secondary Weapons

  • SDP 9mm
  • Super Shorty

Nomad

Primary Weapons

  • AK-74m
  • ARX200
  • Aug A3
  • TCSG12

Secondary Weapons

  • .44 Mag semi-auto
  • PRB92