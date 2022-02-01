All Rainbow Six Extraction weapons

Rainbow Six Extraction adds an exciting twist to the traditional Rainbow Six Siege gameplay, as players must use the same Operators to battle a new terrifying threat. Players can dive into incursions with two friends as they complete objectives and attempt to escape with their lives. Going down on a mission means your Operator will be marked as MIA, and you’ll have to go back in to rescue them.

Each Operator has a unique gadget or ability to help their team survive and a wide array of weapons at their disposal. Picking the proper weapon for a specific mission is vital, and players unlock more weapons for each Operator as they level them up.

Here is a complete list of all weapons currently available for each Operator. If you don’t have access to a specific weapon, keep completing runs with the Operator to unlock it.

Doc

Primary Weapons

SG-CQB

MP5

P90

HK417

Secondary Weapons

P9

LFP586

Ela

Primary Weapons

Scorpion Evo 3 A1

FO-12

LMG-E

M762

Secondary Weapons

RG15

Pulse

Primary Weapons

M1014

UMP45

556XI

Secondary Weapons

M45 MEUSOC

5.7 USG

Alibi

Primary Weapons

Mx4 Storm

ACS12

ALDA 5.56

Secondary Weapons

Baliff 410

KERATOS .357

Finka

Primary Weapons

Spear .308

SASG-12

6P41

9x19VSN

Secondary Weapons

PMM

GSH-18

Hibana

Primary Weapons

Type-89

Supernova

MP5SD

Secondary Weapons

Bearing 9

P229

Lion

Primary Weapons

V308

HK417

SG-CQB

F2

Secondary Weapons

LFP586

P9

Sledge

Primary Weapons

M590A1

L85A2

AR33

Secondary Weapons

P226 MK 25

SMG-11

Vigil

Primary Weapons

K1A

BOSG.12.2

Mk 14 EBR

Secondary Weapons

SMG-12

C75 Auto

IQ

Primary Weapons

AUG A2

M870

MP7

552 Commando

Secondary Weapons

P12

Jager

Primary Weapons

M870

MP7

416-C Carbine

552 Commando

Secondary Weapons

P12

Rook

Primary Weapons

P90

MP5

HK 417

SG-CQB

Secondary Weapons

LFP 586

P9

Fuze

Primary Weapons

6P41

AK-12

SASG-12

Spear .308

Secondary Weapons

GSH-18

PMM

Smoke

Primary Weapons

L85A2

FMG-9

M590A1

MP5k

Secondary Weapons

P226 Mk

SMG-11

Tachanka

Primary Weapons

SASG-12

9x19VSN

AK-12

Secondary Weapons

GSH-18

PMM

Capitao

Primary Weapons

PARA-308

M249

SPAS-15

M12

Secondary Weapons

PRB92

Gridlock

Primary Weapons

F90

M249 SAW

Commando 9

Secondary Weapons

SDP 9mm

Super Shorty

Nomad

Primary Weapons

AK-74m

ARX200

Aug A3

TCSG12

Secondary Weapons