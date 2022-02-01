All Rainbow Six Extraction weapons

Rainbow Six Extraction adds an exciting twist to the traditional Rainbow Six Siege gameplay, as players must use the same Operators to battle a new terrifying threat. Players can dive into incursions with two friends as they complete objectives and attempt to escape with their lives. Going down on a mission means your Operator will be marked as MIA, and you’ll have to go back in to rescue them.
Each Operator has a unique gadget or ability to help their team survive and a wide array of weapons at their disposal. Picking the proper weapon for a specific mission is vital, and players unlock more weapons for each Operator as they level them up.
Here is a complete list of all weapons currently available for each Operator. If you don’t have access to a specific weapon, keep completing runs with the Operator to unlock it.
Doc
Primary Weapons
- SG-CQB
- MP5
- P90
- HK417
Secondary Weapons
- P9
- LFP586
Ela
Primary Weapons
- Scorpion Evo 3 A1
- FO-12
- LMG-E
- M762
Secondary Weapons
- RG15
- Pulse
Primary Weapons
- M1014
- UMP45
- 556XI
Secondary Weapons
- M45 MEUSOC
- 5.7 USG
Alibi
Primary Weapons
- Mx4 Storm
- ACS12
- ALDA 5.56
Secondary Weapons
- Baliff 410
- KERATOS .357
Finka
Primary Weapons
- Spear .308
- SASG-12
- 6P41
- 9x19VSN
Secondary Weapons
- PMM
- GSH-18
- Hibana
Primary Weapons
- Type-89
- Supernova
- MP5SD
Secondary Weapons
- Bearing 9
- P229
- Lion
Primary Weapons
- V308
- HK417
- SG-CQB
- F2
Secondary Weapons
- LFP586
- P9
- Sledge
Primary Weapons
- M590A1
- L85A2
- AR33
Secondary Weapons
- P226 MK 25
- SMG-11
- Vigil
Primary Weapons
- K1A
- BOSG.12.2
- Mk 14 EBR
Secondary Weapons
- SMG-12
- C75 Auto
- IQ
Primary Weapons
- AUG A2
- M870
- MP7
- 552 Commando
Secondary Weapons
- P12
Jager
Primary Weapons
- M870
- MP7
- 416-C Carbine
- 552 Commando
Secondary Weapons
- P12
Rook
Primary Weapons
- P90
- MP5
- HK 417
- SG-CQB
Secondary Weapons
- LFP 586
- P9
Fuze
Primary Weapons
- 6P41
- AK-12
- SASG-12
- Spear .308
Secondary Weapons
- GSH-18
- PMM
Smoke
Primary Weapons
- L85A2
- FMG-9
- M590A1
- MP5k
Secondary Weapons
- P226 Mk
- SMG-11
Tachanka
Primary Weapons
- SASG-12
- 9x19VSN
- AK-12
Secondary Weapons
- GSH-18
- PMM
Capitao
Primary Weapons
- PARA-308
- M249
- SPAS-15
- M12
Secondary Weapons
- PRB92
Gridlock
Primary Weapons
- F90
- M249 SAW
- Commando 9
Secondary Weapons
- SDP 9mm
- Super Shorty
Nomad
Primary Weapons
- AK-74m
- ARX200
- Aug A3
- TCSG12
Secondary Weapons
- .44 Mag semi-auto
- PRB92