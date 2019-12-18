2 Rainbow Six Siege directors leave the development team

Two people from Rainbow Six Siege’s core team are saying goodbye to the game.

Creative director Xavier Marquis and brand director Alexander Remy are leaving the Siege development team to “pursue other interests” in Ubisoft. They’ll pass the torch to a new core team spearheaded by game director Leroy Athanassoff. The duo said their farewells and shared their insights in a video posted today.

“The game is now better and bigger and is not only about our vision,” Marquis said. “There was a time during which the game was depending heavily on us, during its genesis, its beginning, but now the game has an extra piece.” The extra element mentioned by Marquis is the player base.

The Siege community gained a life of its own and grew to be an interlocutor for the developing team’s decisions. “The writing goes way beyond what the developers are including, and today, we need to prepare new developers, new people, new teams to be able to embrace that,” Marquis said.

The new core team is made up of Siege veterans and has been working together for the past few weeks. The group aims to follow Marquis and Remy’s vision for the game—and they have the duo’s blessing. “We are under the impression that we are transmitting a legacy to these people,” Remy said.

Game director Leroy Athanassoff shared a glimpse of the core team’s plans for the future of Siege. The developers will be responsible for “expanding the game universes” and for creating content that benefits the wider fanbase, according to Athanassoff.

“We need to stop thinking about exclusive features and start implementing inclusive features instead,” Athanassoff said. “What I mean is that we need to deliver content that will impact every player and the whole community.”

The developers didn’t share details on their plans to expand the universes, but it’s consonant with Siege’s last developments. The new operators, Kali and Wamai, were introduced with a cinematic video that adds some depth to their personalities. The short video seems to be part of the shifting tides toward a more lore-infused approach, which could play an integral role in the game’s new direction.