When is PUBG: Battlegrounds going free to play?

PUBG: Battlegrounds is officially going free-to-play in 2022, joining many of the other popular battle royale games and trying to appeal to an entirely new market of players.

Shedding the premium game model that it has maintained since launching as an early access game in 2017 is a way for PUBG to bring in new players who may have avoided the title because it had an initial investment required to pick it up.

The original PUBG will go F2P on Jan. 12, 2022 on PC and consoles, along with new content and additional features that will work to change how players can experience the battle royale title.

When the game launches its F2P initiative, a new feature called Battlegrounds Plus will also go live. This is an optional, one-time purchase premium account upgrade that will give players access to new and exclusive in-game content and features for $12.99. Here is what is included within that premium upgrade.

Bonus 1,300 G-COIN

Survival Mastery XP + 100 percent boost

Career – Medal tab

Ranked Mode

Custom Match functionality

In-Game items, including the Captain’s Camo set

And, anyone who has already purchased the full, premium version of PUBG: Battlegrounds prior to the F2P transition will automatically receive a PUBG – Special Commemorative Pack, which will include the Battlegrounds Plus upgrade, a Battle-Hardened costume skin set, and the Shackle and Shanks Legacy Pan.